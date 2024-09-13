Huawei introduces $2,800 trifold phone designed for maximum portability

Huawei has officially unveiled its Mate XT Ultimate, a $2,800 trifold smartphone, distinguishing itself from traditional folding designs by offering a unique collapsing feature. With two hinges, the phone transitions from a full 10.2-inch tablet-like display to a standard 6.4-inch smartphone, with an additional mid-size fold at 7.9 inches. Huawei’s ambitious launch comes on the heels of Apple’s iPhone 16 event, underscoring the company’s penchant for strategically timed product releases amidst ongoing US sanctions that have affected its chip development.

The Mate XT Ultimate’s standout feature lies in its innovative trifold design. Richard Yu, Huawei’s consumer group chairman, emphasized the significance of the achievement, noting that while others had conceptualized such a device, Huawei was the first to bring it to market. Weighing 298 grams and measuring just 3.6 mm when unfolded, the phone boasts 256GB of storage, 16GB RAM, a 5,600 mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Complementing the primary camera are two 12 MP ultrawide and periscope cameras. The device’s LTPO OLED screen offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature common in many high-end smartphones.

Huawei’s trifold hinges, inspired by the Tiangong space station, are engineered to bend internally and externally, incorporating composite laminate and non-Newtonian fluid materials for durability. However, with the complex folding mechanism, the real test will be how well the hinges withstand repeated use.

Pre-order data from Chinese retailer Vmall indicates significant consumer interest, with 3.7 million pre-orders placed even before the price was disclosed. However, it appears the Mate XT Ultimate will remain exclusive to China, as there are no indications of an international release.

