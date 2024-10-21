DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Perplexity AI Looks to Raise $500 Million at $8 Billion Valuation

ByHilary Ong

Oct 21, 2024

Perplexity AI Looks to Raise $500 Million at $8 Billion Valuation

Perplexity AI is reportedly in discussions to raise $500 million in a new funding round, which could more than double its valuation to $8 billion or higher, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This comes just months after the artificial intelligence (AI) company achieved a $3 billion valuation in a previous funding round led by SoftBank. Jeff Bezos is one of the key backers of the company, and Nvidia also supports the AI-driven search engine. Perplexity currently generates an estimated $50 million in annualized revenue based on recent sales figures and processes around 15 million queries daily.

Perplexity operates as an AI-powered search tool that delivers instant answers to user questions, complete with sources and citations. The platform is powered by large language models (LLMs), including those from OpenAI and Meta’s open-source model, Llama, which allows it to summarize and generate information in a chatbot-style interface. However, the company has faced criticism from multiple media organizations, including Forbes and Wired, for allegedly plagiarizing their content without permission. To address some of these concerns, Perplexity launched a revenue-sharing program for publishers whose content is utilized by the platform.

Legal Issues and Publisher Concerns

The company has also been served with a cease-and-desist notice from The New York Times, which demands that Perplexity stop using the newspaper’s content for its AI-driven services. Despite these challenges, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has expressed his intent to work collaboratively with publishers, stating that the company does not aim to antagonize anyone. However, Perplexity declined to comment on the current fundraising talks.

These developments follow the recent success of OpenAI, which raised $6.6 billion in a funding round, securing a $157 billion valuation. With AI products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT continuing to blur the line between search engines and chatbots, Perplexity’s ambitions in the search market align with OpenAI’s efforts, especially as OpenAI introduces its own search product, SearchGPT.

Featured Image courtesy of BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Internet Archive Hackers Exploit Zendesk Access Again
Oct 21, 2024 Hilary Ong
Quantum Breakthroughs and Encryption: China’s Progress and Its Implications
Oct 21, 2024 Dayne Lee
Fuji Soft Backs KKR’s Initial Offer as Bain Presents Higher Proposal
Oct 21, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801