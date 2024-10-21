DMR News

Local SEO Now Available from Surrey BC Marketing Agency

ByEthan Lin

Oct 21, 2024

“Our focus is on providing strategic, results-driven marketing solutions and local SEO services that improve the online presence of service-based businesses in Surrey, as well as anywhere else in Canada,” said Kyle Sanker, Owner. “We believe every local business should have access to high-quality online marketing that aligns with their goals and supports their success in a country that is hesitant to spend money on advertising.”

Local Experts Delivering Results

The team consists of experienced digital strategists dedicated to helping service-based businesses strengthen their online presence, attract customers, and grow in the competitive BC market. Oi develops customized strategies that target each business’s goals and challenges. Their services are thorough, adaptable, and focused on results, serving local businesses in Surrey, Langley, White Rock, New Westminster, and remotely throughout Canada.

The agency’s designers, marketers, and SEO specialists bring in-depth local market knowledge to each project. They stay informed about current digital marketing practices to provide effective solutions that help businesses grow, whether in bustling urban centers or smaller communities across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Benefits of Professional Digital Marketing for Local Businesses

Oi’s services help businesses:

  • Create a professional and engaging website
  • Improve search engine rankings to attract more local customers
  • Develop a consistent brand identity that connects with local businesses
  • Manage online reputation and increase customer trust
  • Increase website conversions and sales
  • Understand customer behaviour and market trends in BC
  • Compete effectively in local and provincial markets

Commitment to Client Success

The Surrey-based team is dedicated to exceeding client expectations by building long-term partnerships based on trust, innovation, and a commitment to their clients’ growth and success online. While their primary focus is on the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, these experts also serve businesses in other parts of British Columbia and across Canada.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

