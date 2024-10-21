Policy Recommendations Suggest Taxing or Banning Bitcoin to Sustain Government Deficits

A recent working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis has ignited a contentious debate by suggesting that assets like Bitcoin should be either taxed or banned to enable governments to manage and maintain their budget deficits more effectively. Released on October 17, the paper addresses the challenges Bitcoin poses to traditional fiscal policy, especially in economies where governments operate under continual deficits.

The Minneapolis Fed’s analysis identifies Bitcoin as a disruptor to the conventional economic strategy of sustaining permanent deficits through nominal debt instruments. The researchers describe a scenario they call the “balanced budget trap,” where the presence of Bitcoin could force the government to balance its budget instead of running these deficits. They argue that Bitcoin, with its fixed supply and lack of tangible resource backing, functions differently from traditional securities, complicating standard fiscal operations.

Taxation and Prohibition

The paper strongly suggests two potential solutions to mitigate Bitcoin’s disruptive influence on fiscal policy: imposing taxes on Bitcoin transactions or completely banning the cryptocurrency. According to the researchers, these measures could “restore unique implementation of permanent primary deficits,” essentially ensuring that government debt remains the predominant, risk-free security in the financial system.

Economic Context and the Role of Bitcoin

The concept of a permanent primary deficit, where a government consistently spends more than its revenue excluding debt interest payments, is central to the discussion. Currently, the United States faces a primary deficit of approximately $1.8 trillion, with a national debt that has ballooned to $35.7 trillion. The fiscal 2024 deficit, notably the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, has been driven up by a 29% increase in interest costs on Treasury debt, now totaling $1.13 trillion due to higher rates and increased borrowing.

The Minneapolis Fed’s position has not gone without criticism. Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, remarked that the Fed’s suggestion of restricting Bitcoin to protect government debt markets mirrors sentiments previously expressed by the European Central Bank. Sigel accuses the Minneapolis Fed of fantasizing about a “legal prohibition” and additional taxes on Bitcoin to maintain the supremacy of government debt as the only risk-free asset.

Adding to the debate, Dan McArdle, co-founder of Messari, referenced a 1996 Minneapolis Fed paper titled “Money is Memory,” which intriguingly supports a case for Bitcoin’s utility as a financial asset, twelve years prior to Bitcoin’s creation. This earlier paper defined money in terms similar to the characteristics of Bitcoin, such as a fixed supply and no direct role in production, essentially arguing for the value of an asset like Bitcoin.

European Central Bank’s Similar Stance

The ECB has also been vocal about the risks associated with Bitcoin, suggesting in a recent paper that the asset should be regulated or banned to prevent price manipulation and protect newer investors from potential losses. Jürgen Schaaf, a senior management adviser at the ECB, echoed these concerns, arguing that Bitcoin’s rise harms non-holders by promoting wealth redistribution at their expense and advocating for policies to limit Bitcoin’s growth.

The discussion around Bitcoin’s role in national and global economics continues to evolve, with significant implications for policy, regulation, and the cryptocurrency’s future. As governments and financial institutions grapple with the integration of decentralized assets like Bitcoin, the debates and policies emerging from these discussions will likely shape the landscape of financial regulation and monetary theory in the coming years.

