South Korea’s New Drone Serves as a Flying Shopping Cart

South Korean researchers have unveiled a new drone prototype that functions as a “flying shopping cart,” designed to transport goods over uneven terrain. Developed by a team from the Seoul National University of Science and Technology, the drone operates using multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to maintain stability during flight. The device is equipped with a cargo platform on top and is controlled through gentle human force, allowing it to hover and be directed smoothly across surfaces, including stairs.

The drone’s key feature is its ability to maintain balance using a center of mass estimation algorithm, demonstrated during a trial where researchers guided it while moving objects up and down stairs. This control relies on a physical human-robot interaction technique, which anticipates user intentions for smoother flight, according to Professor Lee Seung-jae, the project’s lead researcher.

While the current prototype, dubbed “Palletrone,” can carry up to 3 kilograms (6.6 lbs), the research team’s focus is not limited to small-scale applications like shopping carts. Instead, they see broader potential in the technology for delivering sensitive items or fragile payloads. The team is also exploring future applications, such as uncrewed “flying taxis” capable of transporting humans and mid-air drone “refueling” via battery swaps to extend flight time without returning to base.

Despite the limitations of multi-rotor drones in terms of speed and range compared to fixed-wing models, their control and hovering abilities make them ideal for certain commercial uses, including medical and food delivery. However, scaling the technology to handle heavier payloads remains a challenge due to battery size constraints. The Seoul Tech team’s research was published in the IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, the journal of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Featured Image courtesy of Reuters

