H2C.org Launches the World’s First Global Market for Green Hydrogen Certificates

H2C.org is launching the first global market and registry for the international trade in green hydrogen certificates. Following in the footsteps of renewable energy and sustainable aviation fuel registries, H2C.org enables the green premiums and carbon removal rights of green hydrogen to be sold discretely from each ton of fuel. H2C.org is set to catalyse international markets for green Hydrogen with nearly 2,000 production projects currently under development globally.

By uncoupling Green Premium Certificates from green hydrogen fuels, H2C.org enables a global market of beneficiaries to decarbonise their Scope1, 2 & 3 emissions and supply chains directly. Meanwhile producers can strike off-take agreements at prices closely aligned to cheaper production methods. H2C.org provides the missing link to create viable international markets for green hydrogen and financing green premiums.

First Carbon Investments founded the H2C.org initiative. Their CEO, Peter Ellen, notes, “Launching H2C.org is a pivotal moment for the emergence of global hydrogen markets. Green Hydrogen is primed to transform sectors, including heavy industry, transport, and agriculture, for a low-carbon future. Developing large export markets is a critical step in developing interoperable and resilient demand and supply.”

The Green Hydrogen industry has been constrained by significant cost premiums associated with producing hydrogen from renewable energy sources. Ellen notes, “There is huge momentum for Green Hydrogen, but bulk international off-takers operate in low margin, high volume industries, where increases in fuel costs are hard to support. Deploying green hydrogen eliminates emissions from global supply chains, benefiting Scope 1,2 and 3 carbon accounts across many value-added goods and services. H2C.org enables all those beneficiaries to remove emissions from their supply chains by buying Green Premium Certificates.”

Scope 1 beneficiaries include heavy industry, transport, shipping, and agriculture, with Scope 3 covering most value-added manufacturing and services, from automobiles to technology and consumer goods. H2C.org provides a direct and cost-effective way for organizations to remove carbon emissions from supply chains while reducing dependency on third-party off-setting.

Today, the largest and most significant green hydrogen production projects are on the cusp of delivering portable energy to some of the world’s highest emitting sectors, often referred to as hard-to-decarbonise industries. Green hydrogen offers a viable replacement for fossil fuels because it delivers renewable energy in a portable, energy-intense, liquid form that can leverage existing infrastructure. In the near term, it will allow organisations and countries to meet corporate and national commitments.

“We see export-focused projects harnessing 4GW+ of dedicated renewable energy to electrolyse seawater for the annual production of 1mn+ metric tons of green hydrogen and ammonia. These projects will drive global transformations and develop resilient markets, and H2C.org enables off-takers to buy at a viable cost.”

H2C.org is now inviting key players to join as development partners. This pragmatic initiative allows partners to be at the forefront of the global hydrogen economy. Ellen notes, “Supply and demand signals are significant, and H2C.org already counts over 100GW of partners with a particularly strong MENA representation. We believe those projects alone represent a 0.7% reduction in global emissions. Together with partners, we are on a mission to make a giga-ton impact.”