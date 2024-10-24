Italy’s Top Bank Hit by Data Breach, Security Committee Steps In

Italy’s parliamentary security committee, COPASIR, is set to examine data storage practices in the wake of a major data breach at the country’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo. The breach, which affected around 3,500 accounts, including those of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, has triggered an investigation by prosecutors in Bari. Sources close to the matter confirmed this development, emphasizing that COPASIR intends to hold a series of hearings to gather information on the breach, although no sessions for Intesa executives have been scheduled yet.

The breach, disclosed publicly by Intesa on October 13, involved an employee who misused authorized access to client account data over a two-year period without being detected by the bank’s control systems. The employee did not hack the system, but rather spread out data access in a way that avoided detection. In response, the bank has taken steps to bolster its security infrastructure, appointing General Antonio De Vita, a retired senior police officer, as the head of a newly created security division.

Prime Minister Meloni addressed the breach in a television interview, expressing her expectation that the judiciary would thoroughly investigate the incident, including any potential conspiracy behind it. This case has underscored broader concerns about IT security within the banking sector, an issue closely monitored by industry supervisors.

COPASIR’s hearings will focus on the broader implications for data security, starting with a scheduled meeting on October 23 with Cabinet Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, a senior government official responsible for intelligence matters. As is customary with COPASIR’s proceedings, the hearings will be conducted behind closed doors, and no minutes will be publicly released.

