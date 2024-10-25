President Biden Set to Formally Apologize for Historic Indian Boarding School Policies

In a historic gesture of reconciliation, President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a formal apology for the U.S. government-run boarding school system that forcibly separated Native American children from their families for generations. This forthcoming apology represents a significant step in addressing the longstanding grievances of Native American communities.

The Setting and Participants

The formal apology is to take place at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, where Biden will be joined by key figures such as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, and Deborah Parker, chief executive of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. Their presence underscores the importance of this event in the broader context of U.S. government interactions with Native American nations.

The policy of operating boarding schools for the assimilation of Native American children began in 1819 and continued actively until at least 1969. These schools were intended to integrate Native children into Western culture but were often sites of abuse and neglect, where many children suffered or even died.

Government Response and Initiatives

Under the guidance of Secretary Haaland, whose own family was impacted by the boarding school system, the U.S. Department of the Interior launched an investigation into these schools. This probe led to the publication of reports that documented the harrowing experiences of the children involved. These reports identified hundreds of deaths and numerous burial sites, illuminating the dark legacy of these institutions.

The findings from Secretary Haaland’s initiative have been compiled into comprehensive reports that detail the extensive harm inflicted by the boarding schools. The latest report found that 417 institutions across 37 states were involved, with at least 973 child fatalities recorded.

The Apology

President Biden’s decision to apologize is seen as a crucial act of acknowledgment and remorse for the atrocities committed under the boarding school policies. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. described the apology as “long-overdue” and emphasized the need for continued efforts to heal and make amends, including preserving Native languages and repatriating cultural items and remains.

Following the apology, there is an expectation for more substantive measures to be taken to aid in the healing process. These could involve establishing a national memorial, reforming educational curriculums to include this history, and providing ongoing support for the survivors and their communities.

As President Biden prepares to make this formal apology, it is viewed not just as a necessary gesture but as a foundation for future actions aimed at rectifying past injustices. This event is pivotal not only for those directly affected but also for the nation as it seeks to reconcile its historical misdeeds with its indigenous peoples.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

