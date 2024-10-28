Apple Claims Small Win in Masimo Smartwatch Patent Case

A federal jury awarded Apple a nominal $250 in damages in its ongoing legal battle with Masimo, the medical technology company.

Apple’s lawsuit centered on claims that Masimo’s earlier smartwatch models, the W1 and Freedom, infringed on Apple’s design patents. Though the monetary award was minimal — the lowest amount allowable by law — Apple’s primary goal was not financial compensation. Instead, the tech giant sought to restrict the sale of Masimo’s smartwatch models by securing an injunction.

The jury determined that only previous, discontinued Masimo models violated Apple’s patents, leaving the latest Masimo models unaffected. This outcome allowed Masimo to view the ruling as a positive, with the company stating it was “thankful for the verdict that’s in favor of Masimo and against Apple on nearly all issues.” Masimo’s latest watches will continue to be available, and the verdict impacts only an outdated smartwatch module and charger.

Apple’s legal team, though awarded a symbolic sum, expressed satisfaction, emphasizing that the decision safeguarded Apple’s technological innovations.

The $3.5 trillion company had faced previous challenges in its own smartwatch sales. Following a lawsuit by Masimo in 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission took significant steps, including:

Blocking the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from entering the U.S. market due to alleged infringements on Masimo’s pulse oximetry patents.

Requiring Apple to re-engineer its U.S.-sold smartwatches by removing certain blood-oxygen features, allowing continued sales in compliance with the ban.

This workaround ensured Apple could maintain its market presence in the U.S., despite ongoing disputes with Masimo.

History of the Apple-Masimo Legal Battle

Masimo’s initial lawsuit focused on Apple’s alleged violation of its light-based blood-oxygen monitoring patents. Apple, countering these claims, filed its suit a year later, leading to the present jury decision. While Masimo scored a previous victory in 2023 that temporarily halted Apple’s smartwatch sales, Apple’s adaptations allowed it to regain market access.

Even though $250 seems small, this case shows how companies like Apple are determined to protect their designs and technology, even if it means using the courts to do it. If Apple or Masimo wins future battles, it could affect what features you’ll see (or won’t see) on smartwatches you buy, and maybe even how much they cost.

Featured Image courtesy of James D. Morgan/Getty Images

