NLK Plumbing Announce the Top Causes of Blocked Drains in Australian Homes

Through their years of experience in the industry, NLK Plumbing reveals that the majority of blocked drains are caused by the accumulation of everyday household items. Grease and oil residues from cooking are major contributors, as they solidify and adhere to the inner walls of pipes and restrict water flow. Additionally, hair, soap scum and other bathroom waste also play a significant role in clogging drains.

“Blocked drains are often a result of habits formed over time,” said a spokesperson for NLK Plumbing. “Simple changes, such as disposing of grease and food scraps responsibly and regularly cleaning drains can significantly reduce the risk of blockages. We encourage homeowners to be mindful of what they put down their drains and to seek professional assistance at the first sign of trouble.”

Further causes of blocked drains include tree root invasion, particularly in older Melbourne homes with clay pipes and poor plumbing installation or maintenance. In areas with high tree growth, roots can infiltrate pipes in search of water, causing damage and blockages. Similarly, poor plumbing work or a lack of proper maintenance can lead to compromised pipes and an increased risk of blockages.

The use of flushable wipes has also become a significant concern. Despite being marketed as disposable, these wipes often fail to break down in water and instead build up and cause severe blockages. NLK Plumbing advises homeowners to refrain from using these products or at least dispose of them responsibly.

Other common culprits include sanitary products, cotton buds and food scraps, which should never be flushed or poured down drains. Mineral buildup and pipe corrosion over time can also narrow pipes, increasing the risk of blockages.

NLK Plumbing emphasises the importance of addressing blocked drains as soon as possible. Ignoring signs of trouble, such as slow draining or gurgling sounds, can result in more severe issues such as pipe collapse and costly repairs.

Homeowners can take preventative measures, such as installing drain guards to catch hair and debris, scheduling regular plumbing maintenance and being mindful of water usage. NLK Plumbing recommends that homeowners invest in annual inspections with a trusted blocked drain plumber to identify potential issues before they escalate.

In the event of a blocked drain, NLK Plumbing advises against using chemical drain cleaners, which can damage pipes and worsen problems. Instead, homeowners should seek professional assistance equipped with specialised equipment to safely and effectively clear blockages.

