TUFF Australia Rolls Out Vehicle Protection Products to the U.S. Market with Launch of TUFF America

TUFF Australia, the leading name in the vehicle protection market is proud to announce the launch of its U.S. operations, TUFF America. This expansion brings a range of rugged, durable vehicle equipment to the American market, with a focus on supporting both work professionals and vehicle enthusiasts who demand high-quality, reliable upgrades.

Known for its reliability and superior design, TUFF America will offer the following products: Replacement Bumpers, Side Steps & Rails, Utility Truck Beds, Utility Truck Caps, Dog Boxes, Toolboxes, and Fridge Boxes. The company will serve a diverse clientele, from ranchers and commercial vehicle operators who rely on their equipment for everyday work, to truck and off-roading enthusiasts looking to customize their vehicles. Whether for added safety or personal style, TUFF America’s product line caters to those who want to combine functionality with a robust look.

“Expanding into the U.S. is a milestone for our iconic Australian brand, renowned for quality vehicle protection and heavy duty accessories. This move allows us to introduce our tough, reliable products to a market that values strength and durability. We see great potential in the U.S., especially as we are providing something different to what is currently available in the market giving clients the opportunity to really individualize and make their vehicles unique. We are excited to build strong partnerships while continuing our mission to become a global leader in the industry,” said Anton Griffiths, CEO of TUFF Australia.

Heading the U.S. expansion efforts is General Manager Brenton Materne, who brings extensive industry experience and a passion for the off-road and commercial vehicle sector. He will be ensuring that the same standard of excellence that has made TUFF a household name in Australia is brought to American shores.

“For more than 20 years TUFF Australia has been providing their customers with premium quality products. TUFF products are manufactured with a focus on safety, versatility, and durability enabling consumers to go about business or pleasure in a safe and efficient manner. We are very excited to be able to offer our US customers those very same products for their Ranch, Farm, Work Site or simply adventuring through the Desert or Mountain Trails,” said Materne.

With the launch of TUFF America, the company is setting up a network of installation partners and will be appearing at agriculture and off-road vehicle events to introduce its product line to the U.S. audience.