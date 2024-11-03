WhatsApp Launches Custom Lists to Organize Your Chats

WhatsApp introduced a new feature called Custom Lists, designed to help users sort through their numerous chats by creating personalized categories. The update aims to enhance the existing chat filters, providing more flexibility for users overwhelmed by an endless stream of messages.

With Custom Lists, users can categorize conversations with family, friends, work colleagues, or any other group they choose. This feature builds on the earlier chat filters tool, which only allowed basic filtering by “All,” “Unread,” or “Groups.” The addition of personalized lists marks a step forward in managing communication more efficiently.

Creating a list is simple:

Tap the “+” icon in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab.

Give your list a name.

Start adding contacts, which can include both one-on-one chats and group conversations.

Navigating between lists is as easy as swiping across the filter bar, and users can edit lists by long-pressing to add or remove members.

WhatsApp will continue to open by default to the “All” chats view, showing messages in chronological order. However, the Lists feature is accessible for quick focus on prioritized conversations.

The rollout begins today, but it may take a few weeks to become available to all users. This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to improve its user experience. Recently, WhatsApp also allowed users to manage contacts from any device linked to their account, not just their primary phone. The platform continues to serve a massive user base, with over 100 million users in the United States and two billion globally.

Featured Image courtesy of WhatsApp

Follow us for more tech news updates.