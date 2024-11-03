DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

WhatsApp Launches Custom Lists to Organize Your Chats

ByHilary Ong

Nov 3, 2024

WhatsApp Launches Custom Lists to Organize Your Chats

WhatsApp introduced a new feature called Custom Lists, designed to help users sort through their numerous chats by creating personalized categories. The update aims to enhance the existing chat filters, providing more flexibility for users overwhelmed by an endless stream of messages.

With Custom Lists, users can categorize conversations with family, friends, work colleagues, or any other group they choose. This feature builds on the earlier chat filters tool, which only allowed basic filtering by “All,” “Unread,” or “Groups.” The addition of personalized lists marks a step forward in managing communication more efficiently.

Creating a list is simple:

  • Tap the “+” icon in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab.
  • Give your list a name.
  • Start adding contacts, which can include both one-on-one chats and group conversations.

Navigating between lists is as easy as swiping across the filter bar, and users can edit lists by long-pressing to add or remove members.

WhatsApp will continue to open by default to the “All” chats view, showing messages in chronological order. However, the Lists feature is accessible for quick focus on prioritized conversations.

The rollout begins today, but it may take a few weeks to become available to all users. This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to improve its user experience. Recently, WhatsApp also allowed users to manage contacts from any device linked to their account, not just their primary phone. The platform continues to serve a massive user base, with over 100 million users in the United States and two billion globally.

Featured Image courtesy of WhatsApp

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

TUFF Australia Rolls Out Vehicle Protection Products to the U.S. Market with Launch of TUFF America
Nov 3, 2024 Ethan Lin
Ford Halts F-150 Lightning Production as EV Demand Drops
Nov 3, 2024 Hilary Ong
Italian Finance Minister Supports Increased Crypto Capital Gains Tax
Nov 3, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801