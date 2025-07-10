Trump Dismisses Epstein Memo Questions as ‘A Desecration’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed aside inquiries about a new Justice Department memo concerning Jeffrey Epstein, labeling them “a desecration.” During a Cabinet meeting, after a reporter directed a question to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump expressed disbelief that Epstein was still a topic of discussion.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said. Referring to the ongoing Texas flooding disaster, he added, “You’re asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Background on Epstein Client List Controversy

Trump’s MAGA supporters have long sought evidence of a so-called Epstein “client list,” which might implicate powerful figures in Epstein’s crimes. Attorney General Pam Bondi, confirmed earlier this year, initially appeared supportive of the theory. In a February Fox News interview, she said the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer, critical of Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case, demanded on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump fire Bondi over the Justice Department’s recent memo denying evidence of a client list or Epstein’s murder.

Elon Musk, who once allied with Trump and has alleged that files involving Trump’s name are being withheld, questioned public trust on X: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

Bondi Clarifies Comments on Epstein Files

At the Cabinet meeting, Bondi sought to clarify her earlier remarks. She echoed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s prior explanation that her comments referred to “the entirety of all of the paperwork” connected to Epstein.

“I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed — meaning the file, along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That’s what I meant by that,” Bondi said.

Author’s Opinion Continuing to fixate on Jeffrey Epstein amid national crises risks distracting from urgent matters that directly affect people’s lives, such as natural disasters and economic challenges. While transparency is important, political leaders and the media should prioritize tangible solutions over rehashing long-debated allegations that have dominated headlines for years.

