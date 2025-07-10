Bean Bags R Us Announces U.S. Expansion and Award as Best Outdoor Bean Bag Brand in Australia for 2025

Premium Comfort and Award-Winning Outdoor Excellence Now Available in the U.S.

Bean Bags R Us, an Australian-based leader in high-quality outdoor bean bags, is thrilled to announce its official U.S. expansion. For over a decade, Bean Bags R Us has crafted the ultimate bean bags, trusted by homes, businesses, and hospitality venues worldwide. Now, American consumers and businesses can access the same premium, ergonomic comfort that has earned the company a prestigious new accolade: Best Outdoor Bean Bag Brand in Australia of 2025.

This expansion allows U.S. customers to enjoy the brand’s stylish and durable products directly, with reliable and fast shipping provided by a partnership with FedEx. Whether for residential use, hospitality spaces, or corporate events, Bean Bags R Us now makes its luxury outdoor furniture more accessible than ever.

Award-Winning Quality and Comfort for Outdoor Spaces

Bean Bags R Us has earned its recent recognition as the Best Outdoor Bean Bag Brand in Australia of 2025, a distinction that highlights the company’s dedication to blending comfort, durability, and style in outdoor seating. Their bean bags are made using premium materials like UV-stable Olefin fabrics, marine-grade vinyl, and waterproof canvas, ensuring that they remain vibrant, durable, and comfortable even under the harshest outdoor conditions.

Designed for poolside lounging, garden relaxation, and event seating, these bean bags provide the perfect balance of ergonomic support and comfort. This unique design makes Bean Bags R Us an ideal choice for a variety of settings, from casual backyard spaces to high-end resort patios.

Proven Expertise: Trusted by Resorts and Event Companies

Bean Bags R Us’s reputation extends beyond the home to prestigious resorts and global event companies. Resorts around the world have trusted the brand to supply durable and stylish outdoor bean bags for their guest areas, knowing the products will withstand exposure to the elements while offering comfort. The brand is also a trusted supplier for corporate events and activations, where their customizable bean bags are used to create branded, functional, and visually appealing seating arrangements.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to quality and durability in the outdoor space,” says Geoff Brand, Founder of Bean Bags R Us. “The recognition as the best outdoor bean bag brand in Australia further validates our vision of creating high-quality outdoor products that elevate every space.”

Sustainability and Commitment to the Environment

What truly distinguishes Bean Bags R Us from other outdoor furniture brands is its deep commitment to sustainability. The company focuses on eco-friendly materials to ensure that its outdoor bean bags do not just offer luxury and comfort, but also contribute positively to the environment. By sourcing sustainable materials and manufacturing with minimal environmental impact, Bean Bags R Us provides consumers with durable products that align with both their aesthetic and ethical values.

This dedication to sustainability sets Bean Bags R Us apart in the marketplace, resonating with environmentally conscious consumers who demand quality without compromising on ecological responsibility.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Reach and Innovation

As the brand grows, its commitment to quality, customer service, and sustainability remains unwavering. With its expansion into the United States, Bean Bags R Us is poised to introduce more customers to the relaxing benefits of its premium bean bags. The brand continues to innovate and evolve, ensuring that each product is crafted to meet the highest standards of durability and comfort.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding into the U.S.,” says Geoff Brand. “This milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of making premium, eco-friendly outdoor seating solutions accessible to more people around the world. We look forward to providing American customers with the same high-quality experience our global customers have come to expect.”

About Bean Bags R Us

Founded in 2011 by Geoff Brand, Bean Bags R Us is an Australian-based company specializing in premium outdoor and indoor bean bags. Known for their ergonomic comfort, durability, and stylish designs, Bean Bags R Us serves customers globally, offering customizable, eco-friendly seating solutions for homes, businesses, and hospitality venues. The brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service has earned it a loyal following.

