Yorkshire Artisan Bedmaker PSCL Beds Launches New Collection, Combining British Craftsmanship with European Design Flair

British bedmaker PSCL Beds recently launched its new 2025 collection, skilfully merging style, comfort, and affordability for residents across the United Kingdom. The company produces hand-crafted beds in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, utilizing local artisans working alongside Italian and Spanish designers. The outcome is a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic that shoppers love.

“Our mission is simple: bring hotel-quality comfort to British homes without the designer price tag,” said a PSCL Beds spokesperson.

PSCL Beds introduces customers to luxurious, hand-crafted beds in several categories, such as slatted ottoman storage, solid ottoman storage, storage with drawers, and TV beds. Buyers can expect expert craftsmanship, fast delivery within two weeks, and a choice of colours and fabrics to suit anyone’s style.

Ottoman beds from PSCL Beds offer smart storage, combining elegant design with practical storage solutions. Every bed the company produces is meticulously hand-crafted for superior quality, built to provide lasting comfort and elevate any bedroom’s aesthetics.

“Whether you’re upgrading your bedroom or seeking a bed that combines style with functionality, our collection of luxury and ottoman beds offers something for everyone,” PSCL Beds founders said. “Every PSCL bed is a perfect blend of elegance and practicality.”

PSCL Beds is dedicated to ensuring customers are entirely satisfied with their purchases, and it shows in the responsive, dedicated support team and a 4.9 rating on Trustpilot after over 1,300 verified buyer reviews. The rating on a reputable review site further demonstrates PSCL Beds’ consistent product quality and service, allowing buyers to shop confidently.

Each bed frame at PSCL Beds is made to order, and customers can choose from more than 40 upholstery fabrics and five UK mattress sizes. The company goes above and beyond to help clients find the perfect bed, dispatching a complimentary fabric swatch service within two days so shoppers can order with confidence in their choices and how the fabric will look in their space. The 2025 collection includes ottoman storage beds, TV-ready Bedflix models, kids’ designs, and matching mattresses.

PSCL Beds understands that a bed is a substantial purchase. The company works to make its products affordable with interest-free bed finance through Klarna, DivideBuy, and Clearpay, with 0% APR on qualifying orders. Customers also enjoy a 24-month frame warranty and optional extended coverage for additional peace of mind.

Discover the latest in British-made luxury bed frames and affordable luxury at PSCL Beds, where comfort is timeless. Visit the company’s website to browse the UK’s bestselling luxury beds and find the perfect piece to upgrade any living space. Many beds are also available without the storage option.

“We aim to supply our customers with luxury finish beds at an affordable price,” PSCL Beds representatives said. “All beds are made from scratch on order in the heart of Yorkshire.”

Satisfied customers rave about the handmade bed frames they ordered from PSCL Beds, frequently praising the craftsmanship, quality, and comfort. Buyers commented on the responsive customer service team, outstanding service, and fast, easy shipping.

Contact PSCL Beds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to inquire about a custom-made, hand-crafted luxury bedframe. The company is closed on weekends, but will answer messages as quickly as possible during working hours. The standard delivery time is five to 10 working days from the order date. Customers can also choose the optional assembly service, and delivery can be delayed for up to six months. Reach out to PSCL Beds today to experience the height of comfort and style.

“Upgrade your sleep experience today with PSCL luxury beds and ottoman beds, where quality meets elegance,” the company’s founders said.

Visit the official PSCL Beds website to browse the 2025 collection and the company’s extensive range of luxury beds handmade in the UK or to place an order. Follow PSCL Beds on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for social media content, important company updates, and relevant industry news.