Vendoora Opens Waiting List to Help Retailers and Service Businesses Prepare for Agentic Commerce

Vendoora today opened the waiting list for its agentic commerce platform, built to help retailers and service businesses get found, understood, recommended, and sold through AI assistants and shopping agents.

As consumers increasingly ask AI tools what to buy, who to use, and which option is best, businesses face a new visibility challenge. Traditional product feeds, website content, and checkout journeys were built for search engines, advertising platforms, and human shoppers. They were not built for AI agents that compare structured information, assess trust signals, and recommend specific products or services in response to a user’s intent.

Vendoora helps close that gap by cleaning, enriching, and structuring product and service data so it can be understood by AI assistants, LLMs, answer engines, and shopping agents. The platform also provides marketplace product pages and checkout, allowing approved businesses to generate sales without paying setup fees, monthly fees, or listing fees.

Businesses only pay when a sale is made.

Agentic commerce is moving from concept to infrastructure

The shift toward agentic commerce is already being measured. Grand View Research estimates that the global agentic commerce market will grow from $5.71 billion in 2025 to $65.47 billion by 2033. McKinsey has estimated that agentic commerce could orchestrate up to $1 trillion in US B2C retail revenue by 2030.

At the same time, the infrastructure is arriving. OpenAI and Stripe have introduced the Agentic Commerce Protocol, while Google, Visa, and Mastercard have all announced initiatives to support agent-led discovery, checkout, payments, and transaction security.

Stripe president and co-founder John Collison recently described the limits of traditional shopping search, saying that “keyword search is ridiculous” for many real-world purchase decisions.

That shift is exactly where Vendoora is focused. SEO made businesses visible to search engines. Agentic commerce will require businesses to become understandable, comparable, and trusted by AI agents.

Why businesses cannot afford to wait

AI assistants are already influencing what shoppers see before they reach a website. If a business is not structured in a way that an AI agent can understand, compare, and trust, it risks being excluded from the recommendation set entirely.

For retailers, that means product data must go beyond titles, SKUs, prices, and categories. AI agents need clear attributes, use cases, compatibility information, delivery terms, trust signals, reviews, FAQs, and comparison-ready content.

For service businesses, the challenge is similar. Agents need to understand locations served, pricing signals, availability, service scope, credentials, FAQs, booking options, and the types of customer problems the business is best suited to solve.

Most retailers and service providers are not ready for that shift. Vendoora gives them a practical way to prepare without needing an in-house technical team.

What approved businesses receive

Approved retailers receive feed clean-up or feed creation, AI-friendly product descriptions, structured attributes, category mapping, marketplace product pages, and a Stripe Connect-ready checkout.

Retailers without an existing product feed are not excluded. Vendoora can help create one from an existing website, catalogue, or product data.

Approved service businesses receive structured listings, FAQs, pricing signals, location optimisation, booking and lead generation pages, and content designed to help AI systems understand when that business is a relevant recommendation.

Vendoora also builds a supporting content layer of buying guides, comparisons, reviews, and educational pages designed to help both shoppers and AI systems understand which product or service fits a specific need.

AI visibility measurement and reporting are supported by LLM Scout and Orchid Box.

Pricing

Vendoora charges no setup fees, no monthly fees, and no listing fees.

Commission is charged only on successful sales. The standard commission is 7.5% on net product sales up to $100,000 per month, reducing to 5% above that level. Stripe processing fees apply separately.

Businesses remain the seller of record and are responsible for fulfilment, customer service, returns, and product or service delivery.

Availability

The Vendoora waiting list is open now at vendoora.io.

Launch partners are being hand-selected, and places are limited. Retailers and service businesses can request a place through the website.

About Vendoora

Vendoora is an agentic commerce platform and AI-commerce optimisation layer for retailers and service businesses. The platform structures and enriches product and service data so businesses can be discovered, compared, recommended, and purchased through AI assistants and shopping agents.

Vendoora provides a performance-based marketplace channel with checkout, while helping businesses improve their visibility in the emerging agentic commerce ecosystem.

Learn more at vendoora.io.

Media contact

Vendoora

support@vendoora.io

vendoora.io