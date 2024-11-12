Most Memecoins Surge After Binance Listing in 2024

In 2024, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance witnessed a substantial appreciation in the value of most memecoins listed on its platform. Onchain analyst Ai_9684xtpa reported on X that out of 15 memecoins added to Binance this year, 12 experienced notable price increases post-listing.

High-flyers among these included Moo deng (MOODENG), Dogwifhat, and Popcat (POPCAT), each of which saw their value more than triple, with increases exceeding 200%. Neiro (NEIRO) stood out with an astonishing rise of nearly 7,600% shortly after its introduction to the exchange. However, not all tokens fared as well; Mog Coin, Myro, and Book of Meme registered declines post-listing, with MYRO dropping 33.3%, and MOG and BOME falling by 11.8% and 1.28%, respectively.

The analysis revealed a trend towards Solana-based memecoins, with 60% of the listed tokens built on this blockchain. Ethereum-hosted memecoins accounted for another 26.7%, while the remaining were divided between Binance’s BNB Smart Chain and the Base network. Of these, only five were available for both spot and futures trading, reflecting Binance’s cautious approach to spot listings.

Listing Criteria and Market Performance

Interestingly, the analyst noted that Binance does not seem to require a specific market value for listing memecoins. Instead, their popularity and community support appear to be significant factors. Despite the general market uptick, Trump-themed memecoins faced a sharp decline post the U.S. election, with tokens like MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA) plummeting by 53% and 55% respectively, and others by 50% to 75%.

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve rapidly, with meme coins representing a unique and highly volatile sector. These digital assets, often inspired by internet culture and social media trends, have captured significant investor interest, although their long-term viability remains under scrutiny. As platforms like Binance expand their offerings, the impact of these listings on token value highlights the speculative nature of this market segment.

Risk and Reward in the Crypto Wild West

The explosive growth of meme coins on platforms like Binance underscores the speculative fervor that still fuels parts of the cryptocurrency market. While these assets can generate staggering returns shortly after listing, their long-term sustainability and real-world utility remain questionable. The meme coin market, characterized by its rapid rises and equally swift declines, exemplifies the high-risk, high-reward nature of investing in the fringe areas of digital finance. For every investor celebrating outsized gains, others face sharp reversals, especially in tokens tied to fleeting internet fame or political events. As the crypto industry matures, the integration of meme coins into broader financial narratives will be a litmus test for the balance between innovation and stability in decentralized finance.

Featured image credit: upklyak via Freepik

