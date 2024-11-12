X Users May Soon Access Grok AI for Free

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok could soon be available to X’s free users—but there’s a catch. According to TechCrunch, Musk’s xAI has begun testing free access to Grok in select regions. Launched in 2023, Grok has been exclusive to X’s premium subscribers for a year, but now free users may get access, albeit with some usage limits.

Alongside reports from X users like researcher Swak, the information reveals that accessing Grok for free requires an account that’s at least seven days old and linked to a phone number. Free users also face strict caps on usage:

Main Grok-2 model : 10 queries every two hours

: 10 queries every two hours Grok-2 mini model : 20 queries every two hours

: 20 queries every two hours Image analysis: Limited to three images per day

The restrictions likely reflect xAI’s cautious approach to broadening Grok’s user base while managing demand. Both the Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini models debuted in late summer 2024, powered by Black Forest Labs‘ FLUX.1 model for image generation and analysis. Grok-2 can pull real-time data from X, while the mini version offers a speedier, scaled-down experience that balances response time with accuracy.

Initially, xAI made Grok available only to Premium and Premium+ subscribers on X, but expanding access to free users could drive faster feedback for refining the models. It also opens the door to potentially compete with heavyweights like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini.

xAI’s expansion might come at a pivotal moment, as The Wall Street Journal recently reported Musk’s company is looking to raise several billion dollars, with a possible valuation target of $40 billion. If free access rolls out more widely, Grok could get a lot of fresh users, and xAI might pick up the feedback it needs to stay competitive in the increasingly crowded AI space.

Featured Image courtesy of Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.