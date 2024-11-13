Quasar Markets Named ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ and ‘AI Startup of the Year’ at FinanceFeed Awards 2024

Quasar Markets, a leading financial services platform founded by Steven E. Orr, has been crowned the winner of two categories at FinanceFeeds Awards 2024, capturing the Fintech Startup of the Year and AI Startup of the Year titles.

Launched with the goal of becoming the “Amazon of finance,” Quasar Markets stands out for its approach in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technology to create a dynamic and personalized financial experience for both institutional and retail traders.

The story of Quasar Markets began when Steven, a Wall Street veteran and former Chief Strategy Officer at Money.Net, recognized a gap in the tools and services available to today’s retail traders. To meet these needs, Steven assembled a diverse team of experts in technology and finance who played a pivotal role in accelerating the platform’s development.

“It’s an honor to receive these awards and to be recognized alongside such incredible innovators,” said Steven. “This achievement reflects our team’s relentless dedication to advancing AI-driven financial technology and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in finance. We’re more motivated than ever to continue making finance more accessible and empowering for all our users.”

A key feature of Quasar Markets is its ability to aggregate data from over 15,000 reputable sources, including EDGAR, FRED, NASDAQ, the World Bank, IMF, and other leading financial institutions. This data-rich environment empowers users to access an unprecedented breadth of information, from traditional stocks and commodities to real estate and cryptocurrency markets.

Quasar Markets’ AI algorithms process this vast amount of data, delivering actionable insights tailored to each user’s needs. The company offers services starting at $15 per month, making advanced financial tools accessible to both institutional and retail clients.

By employing AI-driven analytics, Quasar Markets provides users with accurate and personalized insights that enable more informed decision-making. This precision and ease of access have been instrumental in attracting users, who have praised the platform’s seamless design, comprehensive data integration, and efficiency.

Following its successful launch, Quasar Markets has continued to expand its feature set, introducing new tools and enhancing existing services. Earlier this month, the platform rolled out an updated design with additional features that further improve user experience. Quasar Markets is now accessible across multiple platforms, including desktop, mobile, Oculus, Apple Vision Pro, and wearable devices, allowing users to access financial insights without the need for a dedicated app.

With an eye on global reach, Quasar Markets is expanding its services internationally and has introduced platform versions in several languages. The platform’s roadmap also includes an upcoming education segment, where users will be able to connect with leading educators in finance and access specialized curriculums.

“Winning these two prestigious awards shows that the trading community recognizes Quasar Markets’ efforts to make the trader’s journey smoother,” noted FinanceFeeds COO Nikolai Isayev. “Quasar Markets’ AI capabilities are not limited to analytics alone but extend to providing bespoke solutions for partners. From custom AI integrations to white-label solutions, Quasar Markets enables businesses to leverage its technology infrastructure to enhance their own offerings.”

The FinanceFeeds Awards offer in-depth analysis and insights into key areas across retail and institutional trading, brokerage services, fintech, regtech, and payment solutions, as well as crypto, blockchain, and DLT technologies. With a global perspective, the FinanceFeeds Awards shine a spotlight on customer satisfaction across different regions and address their needs by honoring industry leaders.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for navigating financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. As a next-gen lifestyle platform, Quasar Markets seamlessly integrates into daily life and wearables, making financial decisions more accessible and intuitive. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com.