Beyond Elevation Launches Revolutionary Fractional CFO Service for SMEs

Nov 15, 2024

This new offering provides SMEs with access to experienced CFOs on a part-time basis, helping them scale efficiently and save up to 70% compared to hiring full-time executives.

The service addresses the growing need for specialized financial expertise in the age of AI, where routine tasks are increasingly automated. Beyond Elevation’s fractional CFOs focus on strategic financial leadership, guiding SMEs through complex growth phases without the burden of full-time executive costs.

“We’re reimagining financial leadership for the AI era,” said Hayat Amin, CEO of Beyond Elevation. “Our fractional CFOs bring high-level strategic thinking and deep expertise to SMEs, precisely when they need it most.”

Key features of Beyond Elevation’s fractional CFO service include:

  • Ex-CFO Expertise, Not Recruitment: All fractional CFOs are former CFOs themselves, not recruiters.
  • Cost Efficiency: Up to 70% savings compared to full-time CFO hires.
  • Specialized Guidance: Expertise in areas such as fundraising, financial modeling, risk management, and best-in-class finance operations.

To mark the launch, Beyond Elevation is offering a 0% commission for the next 10 clients, making high-level financial expertise even more accessible to growing businesses.

“Sixty-five percent of CEOs want fractional executives. We aim to make that 100% because it’s such a game-changer,” Amin added. “Our goal is to empower SMEs to scale wisely with experienced financial leaders, without the risks, costs, and hassle associated with hiring full-time CFOs.”

Beyond Elevation’s fractional CFOs leverage AI-driven analytics for data-driven decision-making, while providing the critical human judgment needed for complex financial strategies. This combination allows SMEs to benefit from cutting-edge financial technologies and seasoned expertise simultaneously.

For more information about Beyond Elevation’s fractional CFO services, visit www.beyondelevation.comor book a call with us here, or contact Georgie at georgie@beyondelevation.com.

About Beyond Elevation

Beyond Elevation is a pioneering financial services company dedicated to revolutionizing SME growth through innovative fractional CFO solutions. By combining AI-driven analytics with human expertise, Beyond Elevation empowers businesses to scale efficiently and compete effectively in today’s dynamic market.

Media Contact:

Georgina King

Ethan Lin

