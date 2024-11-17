McDonald’s Partners with Doodles for Collector Cups and Digital Promotion

McDonald‘s has announced its latest collaboration with Doodles, a media franchise that originally began as a non-fungible token (NFT) project. The collaboration, set to launch on November 18, features limited-edition McCafé cups adorned with Doodles-inspired artwork. In addition to the collectible cups, McDonald’s is offering the chance to win digital wearables and animated content accessible through the McDonald’s app. This app-based experience will include a “pack ripping” feature, mimicking collectible card sets, which adds a fun, gamified element to the promotion.

The campaign, known as “GM Spread Joy,” will be supported by social media challenges on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where users can participate in the #GMSpreadJoy challenges. McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tariq Hassan, explained the brand’s reasoning behind the partnership:

“We chose Doodles because they are an agent of change in the cultural landscape, and they span beyond digital assets — an entertainment brand in itself with a fearless community we cannot wait to interact with and more importantly, bring to more people across the U.S.”

This collaboration marks an important step for both McDonald’s and Doodles, as it brings the digital, NFT-driven world of Doodles to a much broader mainstream audience.

Doodles, which started as an NFT project, has rapidly expanded into a media franchise, thanks to its innovative approach and cultural relevance. This latest McDonald’s campaign provides Doodles with a significant opportunity to introduce its unique brand to the masses, blending digital art with the fast food giant’s global reach. The timing of this collaboration is particularly notable, as it follows the release of Doodles’ first animated film, Dullsville and the Doodleverse, on September 13. The animated film showcases music from high-profile artists such as Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, and Lil Yachty, further reinforcing the cultural significance of Doodles.

In fact, McDonald’s hinted at the partnership prior to the official announcement, with a cryptic animation posted on its X account on November 12. The animation, quickly recognized as a reference to Doodles, caused a surge in the sales of Doodles NFTs. The Doodles community has been highly active, with members excited about the potential growth in the community brought on by this new partnership. As Doodles reposted McDonald’s follow-up post on X, they shared, “The Doodles community is about to get a lot bigger,” signaling the brand’s readiness to expand its audience.

Doodles’ Rise and Its NFT Success

Doodles first entered the NFT scene in October 2021, debuting on OpenSea where it quickly became one of the top sellers in the marketplace. Doodles’ NFTs remain available on the platform, with prices ranging from 2.85 ETH to 299 ETH, illustrating the continued demand for the project’s digital assets. By June 2022, Doodles had already generated over $500,000 in secondary sales, marking its position as one of the leading NFT projects of that time.

The brand’s growth took another leap when popular musician Pharrell Williams joined as Chief Brand Officer in June 2022. Williams’ involvement, along with contributions from artists like Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, and Lil Yachty in the Dullsville and the Doodleverse film, solidified Doodles’ shift from an NFT collection into a full-fledged entertainment franchise.

Doodles continued its upward trajectory with a successful funding round in September 2022, achieving a valuation of $704 million. In March 2023, the project made a significant pivot by officially transitioning from an NFT project to a broader media franchise. This strategic shift has paved the way for partnerships with well-known brands such as Arizona Iced Tea, Adidas, and Crocs, broadening its reach beyond the digital art world.

Doodles’ move into physical merchandise and collaborations with major brands like McDonald’s is a clear indication that the project is evolving from a digital asset collection to a mainstream brand. With these moves, Doodles has cemented its status as a key player in both the NFT space and the larger entertainment industry.

Date Milestone October 2021 Doodles NFTs debut on OpenSea June 2022 Pharrell Williams joins as Chief Brand Officer September 2022 Doodles raises $704 million in a funding round March 2023 Doodles reorients from NFT project to media franchise September 2023 Partnership with McDonald’s announced

Embracing the Future of Digital Collectibles

The collaboration between McDonald’s and Doodles represents a crucial moment in the integration of digital assets into mainstream consumer culture. As traditional brands increasingly partner with NFT and digital asset projects, the boundary between the physical and digital worlds continues to blur. The Doodles-McDonald’s partnership is more than just a promotional campaign; it signals the potential for NFTs and digital assets to become an integral part of branding and marketing strategies for global companies.

For Doodles, this partnership is an opportunity to expand its audience and build a stronger connection with mainstream consumers. McDonald’s, on the other hand, stands to gain by aligning with a cutting-edge cultural movement that resonates with younger, tech-savvy consumers. As the NFT space continues to evolve, collaborations like this could pave the way for even greater integration of digital assets into everyday life.

Featured image credit: Daniel Foster via Flickr

