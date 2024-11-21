ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Arrives on the Web

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to the web, bringing conversational capabilities to browsers. Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s chief product officer, announced the rollout on X, confirming that this feature is now available to ChatGPT’s paying subscribers.

Previously exclusive to iOS and Android apps since its September launch, Advanced Voice Mode enables natural, real-time conversations. It leverages GPT-4’s audio capabilities, allowing the AI chatbot to understand talking speed and non-verbal cues while responding with emotional nuances. Subscribers to Plus, Enterprise, Teams, and Edu plans can access this feature starting this week.

To initiate a voice conversation on the web, users follow these steps:

Select the Voice icon in ChatGPT’s prompt window.

Grant their browser permission to access the computer’s microphone.

Begin the conversation, indicated by a screen featuring a blue orb.

ChatGPT offers nine distinct voices to personalize interactions. Options include “Arbor,” known for its versatile and easygoing tone, and “Ember,” which exudes confidence and optimism.

A help page on Advanced Voice Mode outlines key details, including daily usage limits for paying users. Limits vary but come with a notification when only 15 minutes remain. Free-tier users will receive limited monthly preview access in the coming weeks, as noted by Weil.

This expansion builds on OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction, making AI communication more seamless across platforms.

Featured Image courtesy of Andrew Neel on Unsplash

