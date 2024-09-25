DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

OpenAI Brings More Voices and a New Look to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode

ByHilary Ong

Sep 25, 2024

OpenAI Brings More Voices and a New Look to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode

OpenAI is expanding its Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) to a broader audience, targeting paying customers in the ChatGPT Plus and Teams tiers. The rollout begins this week, while Enterprise and Edu customers are expected to gain access next week.

The AVM update includes a revamped design, now featuring a blue animated sphere instead of the black dots previously showcased in May.

Five New Voices Join ChatGPT

Alongside the design change, ChatGPT is introducing five new voices—Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale—bringing the total number of voices to nine. These names are consistent with a nature-inspired theme, aligning with AVM’s goal of making ChatGPT feel more natural to interact with.

Notably, Sky, a voice initially presented in OpenAI’s spring update, is absent due to legal action from actress Scarlett Johansson, who claimed it resembled her voice. OpenAI responded by removing Sky and clarifying that no resemblance was intended.

However, the rollout omits the video and screen-sharing features introduced during the spring update. These capabilities were designed to allow ChatGPT to process both visual and auditory information simultaneously, such as solving math problems or analyzing code in real-time. No timeline has been provided for when these multimodal functionalities will become available.

OpenAI also highlighted improvements in AVM since its limited alpha release, stating that the system now handles accents more effectively and delivers smoother, faster conversations. Despite earlier reports of glitches during testing, the company asserts that these issues have been addressed.

Additionally, OpenAI is extending some customization features to AVM, including Custom Instructions, which allows users to personalize ChatGPT’s responses, and Memory, enabling the system to retain conversation history for future reference.

As of now, AVM is not available in several regions, including the European Union, the U.K., Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Image courtesy of OpenAI

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Elon Musk Outlines SpaceX Plan to Send Five Uncrewed Starships to Mars by 2026
Sep 25, 2024 Hilary Ong
Congress Passes Bill to Enhance Security for Presidential Candidates Following Alleged Threat Against Trump
Sep 25, 2024 Dayne Lee
Chinese Gaming Market Sees 15% Growth Thanks to Black Myth Wukong
Sep 25, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801