American Airlines Tackles Line Cutting with New Boarding Tech

ByHilary Ong

Nov 23, 2024

American Airlines has introduced a new solution to stop boarding line cutters, and it comes with a distinct sound. As reported by CNBC, the airline’s latest system emits a two-tone beep when a passenger attempts to board before their group is called.

The technology is now live in over 100 U.S. airports, following tests at Albuquerque International Sunport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Tucson International Airport. American Airlines plans to expand the system to its major hubs soon. This rollout coincides with the Thanksgiving travel period, during which the airline anticipates 8.3 million passengers, 500,000 more than last year.

The goal is to protect the perks of high-paying frequent flyers and first-class passengers who benefit from priority boarding in American Airlines’ nine-group system. Travelers who purchase basic economy tickets board last, making it crucial to enforce order at the gate.

Other airlines are tackling this problem too, though with less noise. United Airlines, for example, texts passengers when it’s their turn to board, offers real-time updates through its app (including a countdown clock), and uses digital signage to display active boarding groups.

By implementing this technology, American Airlines hopes to maintain a smoother boarding process and ensure fairness during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Featured Image courtesy of Mike Blake/REUTERS

