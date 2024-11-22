DMR News

Quasar Markets Named Best AI Research Platform at 2024 Benzinga Fintech Awards

Nov 22, 2024

New York, New York – Quasar Markets, a pioneer in financial research, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious “Chairman’s Award: Best AI Research Platform” at the 10th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The event, held at the renowned Convene Brookfield Place in New York City on November 19, 2024, honored and celebrated innovators who are shaping the future of financial technology.

Each year, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards evaluates participants based on innovation, accessibility, and measurable impact. Quasar Markets’ back-to-back wins underscore its transformative role in fintech, offering intuitive tools for retail and institutional clients alike.

“Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to the vision and dedication of our team,” said Steven E. Orr, Founder and CEO of Quasar Markets. “At Quasar Markets, our goal has always been to make financial markets accessible, insightful, and user-friendly for everyone. This recognition inspires us to continue innovating and redefining the standards of excellence in fintech.”

“Since our last win, we’ve achieved remarkable growth by curating vast, high-quality datasets from leading global financial institutions and markets, including NASDAQ, OPEC, FRED, EDGAR, Stocktwits, X, weather, world-wide sports, IMF, and the World Bank,” Steven added. “Our AI-powered platform transforms this data into tailored insights, supporting users across traditional assets like stocks and commodities as well as emerging markets like cryptocurrency. By keeping our services affordable, starting at just $15 per month, we’ve democratized access to tools that were once exclusive to institutional players. Additionally, with the platform’s intuitive design and multi-device compatibility, including wearables, we’re delivering insights that fit seamlessly into users’ daily lives.”

With a focus on inclusivity and innovation, Quasar Markets continues to scale its offerings globally. The platform now supports over 45 languages, making it accessible to users worldwide. Looking ahead, Quasar Markets is preparing to launch a comprehensive financial education segment, connecting users with industry experts and curated curriculums to further enhance financial literacy.

Quasar Markets remains steadfast in its mission to simplify financial decision-making while setting the gold standard in fintech innovation. By combining actionable insights with a user-first approach, the platform is redefining how people engage with financial markets.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for navigating financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. As a next-gen lifestyle platform, Quasar Markets seamlessly integrates into daily life and wearables, making financial decisions more accessible and intuitive. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com.

