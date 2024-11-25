DMR News

Matt Gaetz Now Offering Pep Talks and Holiday Wishes on Cameo

ByDayne Lee

Nov 25, 2024

After announcing he would not return to Congress, former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has turned to a new career opportunity: personalized video messages on Cameo. Gaetz joined the platform on Friday, following his decision to withdraw from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General, amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Cameo, Gaetz is offering fans custom videos for occasions like holiday greetings, marriage congratulations, and career pep talks. As of Sunday, he charges $550 per video, typically about a minute and a half long. His Cameo page humorously references his resignation from Congress, his brief nomination as Attorney General, and his role in ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A Platform for Embattled Politicians

Gaetz’s move to Cameo is part of a growing trend where embattled politicians turn to the platform for a new source of income. Similar figures like George Santos, who faced wire fraud allegations, and Rod Blagojevich, convicted of public corruption, have also joined Cameo. Gaetz, in particular, uses the platform to engage his loyal MAGA base, thanking them for their support and offering political commentary, such as roasting a fan for betting on Kamala Harris to become President.

Cameo has become a marketplace where public figures monetize their personal brands, regardless of their controversies. Gaetz’s videos tap into this trend, providing a more personal connection with fans and making money through custom shoutouts. These videos can be requested for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, adding a layer of personal engagement for fans who want a direct message from a political figure.

Monetizing Notoriety

Cameo remains a valuable source of income for public figures who no longer hold office but still have a following. For example, Gaetz’s videos are priced at $550, making him part of a group of politicians and public figures who use the platform to stay in the public eye. This monetization of notoriety reflects the shift in how individuals can continue to profit from their personal brand in the digital age.

NamePositionControversyVideos Offered
Matt GaetzFormer U.S. RepresentativeSexual misconduct allegationsHoliday greetings, career pep talks
George SantosFormer U.S. RepresentativeWire fraud, identity theft allegationsCustom shoutouts, personal messages
Rod BlagojevichFormer Illinois GovernorPublic corruption chargesPersonal shoutouts, political commentary
Rudy GiulianiFormer NYC MayorElection interference, defamationLegal commentary, personal messages
Michael CohenFormer Trump LawyerFederal crimes, prison timePersonal messages, legal advice

Cameo provides a unique opportunity for controversial public figures like Gaetz to profit from their notoriety. While this may feel uncomfortable to some, it’s a reflection of the digital age, where politicians can continue engaging their base and generating income, regardless of past scandals. Gaetz’s shift from Congress to Cameo illustrates how public figures can adapt and profit from their personal brand, capitalizing on their past fame and controversies.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

