Bluesky Outlines Future of Verification Beyond Paid Checkmarks

Bluesky, the emerging alternative to Twitter/X, is rapidly gaining traction in the social media landscape. With its foundation rooted in open web principles, the platform has experienced a remarkable growth surge, adding 8.7 million new users since the recent election, which brings its total user base to 22.7 million. This significant increase has prompted the company to bolster its 20-person team to manage the expanding community and maintain its innovative features.

At the core of Bluesky’s vision is the aim to create an infrastructure that empowers users to verify others according to their individual rules and policies. Unlike existing social media platforms, Bluesky offers a unique approach where users can build their feeds, moderation systems, and algorithms tailored to their preferences. This flexibility sets Bluesky apart from its competitors, providing a user-centric experience that prioritizes individual control and community engagement.

Currently, the only method for verifying an account on Bluesky involves adopting a custom domain name. This feature, introduced last year, allows users to establish a recognizable online presence linked directly to their personal or professional websites. However, Bluesky acknowledges that custom domains might only be one part of a broader solution for verification in the future.

As shared on their livestream on Monday, Bluesky envisions a multitude of verification providers that cater to the diverse needs of its community. This vision represents a significant departure from the pay-for-verification models employed by platforms like Meta and X, which have faced criticism regarding the integrity of their verification processes. The company’s CEO, Jay Graber, emphasized this innovative direction in a recent statement.

“…we could be a verification provider — and we might at some point (and also, no, I’m not sure when). But it would be something where you’re accessing through one app, and then there might be another app and there might be other services,”

— Jay Graber

Bluesky’s approach aims to combat the current issues surrounding bot accounts that have been verified on X, which many believe has undermined the significance of verified checks. By developing a system where multiple providers can verify users, Bluesky hopes to restore trust and value in the verification process.

In addition to user verification, Bluesky is actively working on features that will allow users to connect their profiles to their broader web presence. This includes linking their profiles to personal websites and other social media accounts. Such integration is intended to create a cohesive online identity for users while enhancing transparency and authenticity.

Furthermore, Graber mentioned long-term plans for verifying users as alums or community members. This initiative aligns with Bluesky’s commitment to fostering community engagement and ensuring that verification is meaningful and relevant to users’ identities.

“…We’re trying to design long-term for more applications [and] more services, beyond our own, to operate,”

— Jay Graber

Bluesky’s forward-thinking perspective on verification reflects its dedication to creating a more inclusive platform that prioritizes user empowerment. As it continues to expand and innovate, the company remains committed to addressing current issues in social media while exploring new avenues for community-driven solutions.

Featured Image courtesy of Mario Tama/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.