DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Beyond Elevation and Founder Hayat Amin Launch Full-Time to Fractional Transition Program Amid AI-Driven Shift in Leadership

ByEthan Lin

Nov 30, 2024

The program addresses the growing impact of AI automation on the employment landscape and aims to increase executive earnings by up to 5X while providing greater professional autonomy and freedom. Fractional in simple term means “on-demand employment”.

“With 65% of SMEs now turning to fractional executives, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how leadership talent is deployed,” states Hayat Amin. “Almost half of all executive work will be automated in the coming years, creating an urgent need for leaders to adapt their career strategies.” 

The program offers a structured pathway for executives to build personal brands, develop client acquisition strategies, and establish multiple revenue streams. Beyond Elevation also provides end-to-end support, including website development, social media management, and strategic positioning.

“Executives can maintain their current positions while building their fractional practice,” Amin explains. “Our clients typically match their full-time salary with just one or two fractional role, requiring only 5-10% of their previous workload.”Our program includes one-on-one coaching, personal brand development, and integration into Beyond Elevation’s established network of SME clients. This is a wake up call for any executives out there, fractional employment is the future, as AI takes over process-based tasks, it’s time to adapt your career outlook!

About Beyond Elevation:
Beyond Elevation specializes in transforming traditional executives into successful fractional leaders through personalized coaching and comprehensive business support services.

Book a free call with us now: https://usemotion.com/meet/hayat-amin/press
Follow us on socials: be_fractional
Website: https://www.beyondelevation.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Australia Passes Law Banning Social Media for Kids Under 16
Nov 30, 2024 Hilary Ong
China Sees Steep Decline in Foreign Smartphone Sales
Nov 30, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Foxconn Highlights Global Reach as Advantage Against Trump Tariffs
Nov 29, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801