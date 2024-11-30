Beyond Elevation and Founder Hayat Amin Launch Full-Time to Fractional Transition Program Amid AI-Driven Shift in Leadership

The program addresses the growing impact of AI automation on the employment landscape and aims to increase executive earnings by up to 5X while providing greater professional autonomy and freedom. Fractional in simple term means “on-demand employment”.

“With 65% of SMEs now turning to fractional executives, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how leadership talent is deployed,” states Hayat Amin. “Almost half of all executive work will be automated in the coming years, creating an urgent need for leaders to adapt their career strategies.”

The program offers a structured pathway for executives to build personal brands, develop client acquisition strategies, and establish multiple revenue streams. Beyond Elevation also provides end-to-end support, including website development, social media management, and strategic positioning.

“Executives can maintain their current positions while building their fractional practice,” Amin explains. “Our clients typically match their full-time salary with just one or two fractional role, requiring only 5-10% of their previous workload.”Our program includes one-on-one coaching, personal brand development, and integration into Beyond Elevation’s established network of SME clients. This is a wake up call for any executives out there, fractional employment is the future, as AI takes over process-based tasks, it’s time to adapt your career outlook!

