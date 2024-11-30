Australia Passes Law Banning Social Media for Kids Under 16

AAustralia has approved one of the world’s strictest social media laws, banning children under 16 from accessing platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The legislation, passed with a 34–19 vote in the Senate, will take effect in November 2025, Reuters reports. The move reflects growing concerns about the harmful effects of social media on young people’s mental health and well-being.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking earlier this month, said, “Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I’m calling time on it.” Backed by both the center-left government and conservative opposition, the law requires platforms to implement age verification measures to keep minors off their services. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to AUD 50 million (around $32.5 million), according to the BBC.

The law also includes privacy protections, ensuring platforms cannot demand personal data like passports or digital IDs for age verification. This amendment, introduced by a Senate committee, aims to address concerns about intrusive data collection while still holding tech companies accountable.

Tech giants like Google and Meta had pushed for a delay, asking lawmakers to wait until an age-verification trial concludes in mid-2024. However, the legislation moved forward, driven by studies linking social media use to mental health struggles in young people. Current policies prohibit users under 13, but those rules are often easily bypassed.

Australia’s new law places the burden squarely on tech companies rather than parents or children, marking a major shift in accountability. While the law is set to impact platforms widely used by younger audiences, its influence could extend beyond Australia as other nations grapple with similar challenges.

Featured Image courtesy of Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.