Woman Wins $1,380 for Staying Smartphone-Free for Eight Hours

A woman in Chongqing, China, recently won 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,380) after successfully completing a “public welfare challenge” that tested participants’ ability to stay away from their smartphones for eight hours, as reported by MyDrivers. The challenge, held in a local business’s store, aimed to spotlight the growing issue of smartphone addiction, a problem that affects millions globally.

Participants faced strict rules: no using smartphones, no sleeping, and no distractions like books or movies. They also had to lie flat the entire time and avoid displaying signs of anxiety, which was monitored through a wristband tracking vital signs. Out of ten randomly selected contestants, one woman, who notably arrived in her pajamas, endured the challenge and claimed victory.

This event highlights society’s deep reliance on smartphones. In the U.S., adults reportedly checked their phones an average of 352 times a day in 2022, a significant jump from 2019’s numbers. The isolation of pandemic lockdowns, app designs geared to maximize engagement, and the advent of AI tools have only deepened society’s reliance on these devices.

While smartphones offer undeniable convenience, researchers have highlighted the potential health benefits of reducing screen time. Cutting usage by just an hour daily has been linked to decreased anxiety and improved life satisfaction.

Challenges like this one not only underscore the societal dependence on technology but also hint at the rewards—both financial and emotional—of disconnecting, even temporarily.

Featured Image courtesy of katemangostar on Freepik

Follow us for more tech news updates.