Google Wallet Now Supports Digital US Passports for TSA Checkpoints

Travelers in the United States can now store a digital version of their passport in Google Wallet, simplifying identification at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. The feature, available starting today, allows users to present their passport electronically for domestic flights, but it comes with limitations.

To set up a digital passport in Google Wallet, users need the Google Wallet app. After logging in or creating an account, users follow a guided process to “create an ID pass with your US passport.” This involves scanning the security chip in the passport and taking a video selfie for identity verification. Google typically completes the verification process within minutes.

The digital passport, however, isn’t universally accepted. It works at TSA checkpoints in 27 states and Puerto Rico, where digital IDs are supported. Major airports like John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International, and San Francisco International already accept these IDs, but the TSA’s website provides a complete list of supported locations.

For now, the feature is limited to domestic flights. It doesn’t replace the need for physical passports, which are still required for international travel and some domestic scenarios. Google labels the technology as “in its early stages,” emphasizing its role as a backup form of ID rather than a complete replacement.

Google has been experimenting with digital IDs for some time, introducing passport support as a beta in September. The company also hints at potential future applications for digital IDs, such as account recovery, identity verification, and car rentals.

This development comes amid a broader push toward digital identification. Many states now accept digital driver’s licenses and IDs in both Google Wallet and Apple Wallet. New Mexico recently joined this list, allowing residents to digitize their IDs. Additionally, the State Department recently made online passport renewal available to all US citizens, further streamlining travel-related processes.

The adoption of digital IDs signals a shift toward convenience and technology-driven solutions in travel. While it’s not a complete replacement for physical IDs, Google Wallet’s passport support marks a step forward in modernizing identity verification.

Featured Image courtesy of Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

