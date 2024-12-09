Apple Looks to Sony for Vision Pro Gaming Upgrade

Apple appears to be exploring a new avenue to broaden the appeal of its Vision Pro mixed reality device by potentially adding support for PlayStation VR2 controllers. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is in discussions with Sony to integrate the VR2 hand controllers, aiming to attract gamers and developers to the Vision Pro platform.

While Apple has primarily marketed the Vision Pro as a device for productivity and media consumption, its reliance on eye and hand gestures rather than traditional controllers has limited its appeal in the gaming community. Adding support for dedicated controllers like Sony’s VR2 could address this limitation, offering gamers a more precise and immersive experience. This move is seen as a way to expand the Vision Pro’s user base, particularly as reports indicate that fewer than 500,000 units have been sold to date.

Beyond gaming, the inclusion of more advanced controllers could enhance the usability of professional software, such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop, on the Vision Pro. Improved precision would make these tools more practical for creative professionals using the device.

Apple’s efforts to engage developers are also noteworthy. By gauging their willingness to support PlayStation VR2 controllers in their games, Apple could lay the groundwork for a more robust gaming ecosystem on the Vision Pro. These discussions signal a strategic pivot as Apple seeks to make its mixed reality platform more versatile and appealing to a wider audience.

Featured image courtesy of The Japan Times

