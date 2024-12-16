Thailand’s Relevance in the Global Crypto Scene: Insights from Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra recently addressed an audience at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hua Hin, advocating for the Thai government to deepen its exploration of cryptocurrencies to maintain its competitive edge globally. His remarks highlighted the importance of understanding digital assets amid the worldwide shift towards digitization.

During his lecture, Shinawatra emphasized that although he isn’t advocating for immediate cryptocurrency purchases by Thailand, it is crucial for the country to engage in thorough research on digital assets. He pointed out the rapidly increasing number of cryptocurrencies and the likelihood that the future might see more digital currencies than sovereign nations. “There are already many cryptocurrencies. Some people say that in the future, we will have more currencies than countries. Today, Thai people must think and understand this,” he stated.

Global Trends and Local Implications

Shinawatra also touched upon international economic challenges, such as the potential trade tariffs proposed by the Trump administration and the unconventional notion of using Bitcoin to manage national debts. These global dynamics, he suggested, underscore the need for Thailand to adapt and innovate within the digital economy.

In August 2024, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced a crypto regulatory sandbox, allowing selected service providers to experiment with digital assets in a controlled environment with fewer regulatory hurdles. This initiative aims to foster innovation while mitigating potential risks associated with new financial technologies.

Significant strides in digital finance continued as Thailand saw substantial developments:

July 2024: The Pheu Thai political party executed its campaign promise by distributing digital cash to 45 million Thais, injecting approximately 10,000 baht ($280) into the economy as a stimulus measure.

September 2024: Kasikornbank secured a license to become the first Thai bank to offer crypto custodial services, primarily targeting digital asset businesses.

October 2024: A collaborative effort between the Bank of Thailand and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority explored tokenized cross-border settlements under Project Ensemble, aiming to streamline and secure international transactions.

Additionally, in early October, Thailand’s SEC proposed allowing mutual and private funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, signaling a move towards greater institutional adoption of digital assets. According to Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Binance Thailand, this development is a significant step towards integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial systems.

The Future of Crypto in Thailand As Thailand continues to evolve its cryptocurrency landscape, the ongoing initiatives highlight a robust commitment to leveraging digital technologies to enhance economic and financial infrastructures. The trajectory of Thailand’s digital asset strategy presents a compelling case for other nations to observe and possibly emulate. As the digital currency landscape expands, the foresight shown by Thai policymakers could well position the nation as a leader in the global financial technology arena. Embracing such technologies not only aligns with global trends but also propels the country towards future economic resilience and prosperity.

Featured image credit: natanaelginting via Freepik

