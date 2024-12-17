DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Airbnb Tightens Its Grip with “Anti-Party Technology” for New Year’s Eve

ByHilary Ong

Dec 17, 2024

Airbnb Tightens Its Grip with “Anti-Party Technology” for New Year’s Eve

Airbnb is stepping up its efforts to prevent unauthorized parties this holiday season. The company announced plans to deploy “anti-party technology” to block potentially disruptive bookings ahead of New Year’s Eve. Using machine learning, the platform will evaluate reservations for high-risk behavior, flagging bookings that could turn into raucous gatherings.

The technology assesses multiple factors, such as trip length, proximity of the listing to the guest’s location, and timing of the booking. For instance, a two-night reservation made shortly before New Year’s Eve may trigger the system’s safeguards. In such cases, Airbnb could block the reservation entirely or redirect users to more suitable accommodations.

This initiative spans several countries, including the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. To secure a whole-home listing in these areas, guests will need to stay for more than three days and agree to a mandatory “anti-party attestation.”

Airbnb’s crackdown on parties isn’t new. The company first began addressing the issue in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a California rental. By 2020, it banned all parties outright and has since refined its approach with tools like noise sensors to help hosts manage disturbances. According to Airbnb, its system blocked over 74,000 attempts to book entire homes for parties globally in 2023 alone.

For those planning a New Year’s Eve bash, Airbnb’s measures might force a change in plans. The platform’s commitment to safety and community standards means party-goers will need to think twice before booking a house to host their celebrations.

While Airbnb’s commitment to safety is commendable, these strict measures might frustrate responsible renters planning modest celebrations. Striking a balance between preventing disruptions and enabling flexibility for users remains a challenge. Whether these efforts will significantly deter party-goers or simply push them toward other rental platforms remains to be seen.

Featured Image courtesy of The Good Brigade/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

SurgeGraph Announces Year-End Sale with Exclusive Offers on Writing Credits
Dec 17, 2024 Ethan Lin
Qualcomm PCs Face Criticism Over High Return Rates
Dec 16, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Arizona Impersonator Allegedly Steals $300K in Crypto by Posing as Uber Driver
Dec 16, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801