Trump Allies Urge Gaetz to Stand Strong Amid Ethics Report

The release of a House ethics report alleging that former Rep. Matt Gaetz had sex with a minor has complicated his potential return to public office. The report, which also includes accusations of illegal drug use and soliciting prostitutes, makes his political future seem more precarious. Despite this, several prominent allies of President-elect Donald Trump are urging Gaetz to press on and not back down.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, spoke out in Gaetz’s favor during his “War Room” podcast, calling on the ex-congressman to continue his political career. “Gaetz has to come back,” Bannon said on Monday. “Gaetz must return like Trump returned. Don’t back down—double down.”

Gaetz, who has firmly denied the allegations in the 37-page ethics report, faces increasing scrutiny as a result of the accusations. A separate Department of Justice investigation into his conduct did not result in charges, but the ethics report presents a public challenge to his political future.

Gaetz’s Resignation and Speculations About His Political Future

The ethics report and the DOJ investigation led to Gaetz withdrawing from consideration for the position of attorney general under Trump. Senators expressed concerns about the ethics report, and Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after being selected for the role. Since then, Gaetz has floated the idea of running for various offices, including governor of Florida, U.S. Senate, or potentially returning to the House of Representatives.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a supporter of Gaetz and a recent Trump-endorsed candidate for Republican National Committee treasurer, has insisted that Gaetz still has a viable path to returning to elected office. “Matt Gaetz was fully cleared by a highly partisan DOJ,” Gruters said, defending Gaetz’s integrity. “The release of this report serves no purpose other than to attempt to damage his reputation by those with personal or political grievances against him.”

Political strategist Jamie Miller echoed Gruters’ sentiments, pointing out that there was no new information in the ethics report and questioning whether the public would view the allegations as youthful transgressions or character flaws. “The question becomes, does the public believe that these were youthful transgressions, or do they see them as character flaws?” Miller asked. “It’s in the court of public opinion now.”

Gaetz has continued to defend himself publicly, questioning the timing and motives behind the ethics report. On social media, he posted about the allegations and referred to the report as part of a broader effort to tarnish his reputation.

While his political future remains uncertain, Gaetz has secured a role with One America News Network, where he will begin anchoring his own primetime show in January. Additionally, prominent trial attorney John Morgan mentioned that Gaetz and he had discussed the possibility of him joining Morgan’s law firm, Morgan & Morgan. Morgan dismissed the ethics report’s allegations, arguing that many people have used drugs, and stating that if the allegations of sex with a minor were true, Gaetz would have been prosecuted.

Morgan further speculated that Gaetz could still pursue a political career, particularly as a potential candidate for governor of Florida in 2026, when Governor Ron DeSantis will be termed out of office. “If Gaetz runs for governor, he could win a plurality of voters in the Republican primary,” Morgan added.

A More Difficult Path After Attorney General Withdrawal

However, one Florida-based Republican lobbyist pointed out that Gaetz’s withdrawal from the attorney general confirmation process may have been more damaging to his political career than the ethics report itself. The lobbyist suggested that Gaetz could have framed the release of the report as a political move by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had opposed Gaetz in his push to oust him as House speaker.

The lobbyist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also noted that Trump had not shown a strong willingness to fight for Gaetz during the confirmation process. Despite this, the person stopped short of ruling out the possibility that Gaetz’s political career could be revived, citing Trump’s own ability to overcome legal challenges, indictments, and impeachments.

David Custin, a Republican campaign consultant, suggested that Gaetz’s future in politics could still be viable. “If the past decade in Florida and U.S. politics has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t simply dismiss someone’s political future based on accusations of wrongdoing,” Custin said. “Rep. Gaetz is innocent until proven guilty. His high IQ, political strengths, and talent mean his political future isn’t limited.”

Gaetz, aware of the special election to replace him in his congressional seat, has suggested that he might return to Congress temporarily, participate in the new session, and file a motion to expose any “Me Too” settlements involving public funds. After making this motion, he said he would resign and focus on his work with One America News.

Gaetz also raised the possibility of running for governor of Florida in 2026. “Floridians have asked me to eye the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee,” Gaetz said during a speech at AmericaFest in Phoenix. “Maybe I’ll just run for Marco Rubio’s vacant seat in the U.S. Senate.” Gaetz acknowledged the challenges ahead, including navigating the support of fellow Republicans and public perception.

In the 2026 race for Florida’s governorship, Democrats have expressed hope that Gaetz might run, believing it could present an opportunity to challenge him in a state that has become increasingly conservative in recent years. The outcome of such a race could be shaped by Trump’s endorsement, which would undoubtedly carry significant weight.

Date Event/Action Outcome/Comment 2021 Gaetz selected as attorney general nominee Withdraws after concerns about the ethics report October 2021 Resigned from Congress Following DOJ investigation and ethics report release December 2023 Launches primetime show on OAN New career path amid political uncertainty 2026 (Projected) Potential run for Florida governor or Senate Potentially pivotal race amid growing Republican dominance

What The Author Thinks Matt Gaetz’s path forward in politics is far from clear, but his resilience in the face of multiple controversies speaks volumes about the unpredictability of modern political landscapes. The continued support from key allies and his ability to frame challenges as attacks may help him recover from this ethics report. Still, the long-term impact of these allegations will depend largely on public opinion and the political climate at the time of any future campaigns.

