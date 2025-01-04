Mexico Imposes New Tariffs That Could Affect E-Tailers Like Shein and Temu

Mexico’s new tariff policy is set to shake up the world of online shopping, with platforms like Shein and Temu potentially facing significant hurdles. Starting January 1, goods entering Mexico through courier services from non-treaty countries, including China, will incur a 19% duty, Reuters reports.

The Mexican tax authority SAT outlined the changes on Tuesday, citing stricter surveillance of imports to tackle tax evasion and protect local businesses. For goods from Canada and the United States, which are covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the tariff rate will be lower.

Items valued between $50 and $117 will face a 17% duty.

Goods from other treaty-aligned countries valued at over $1 will incur the 19% duty.

Previously, imports below certain thresholds were exempt from duties, but those rules have now changed. SAT said these updates will address abusive practices and ensure fair competition for Mexican companies.

This announcement comes on the heels of a December 19 decree that raised import duties as high as 35% on a wide range of items. The affected products include clothing, home goods like blankets and curtains, and outdoor equipment. Officials have argued that the higher tariffs will prevent tax evasion, protect Mexican jobs, and level the playing field for domestic industries.

The new tariffs could also disrupt Mexico’s IMMEX program, which allowed tax-free imports for manufacturing or assembly meant for sale in the U.S. E-commerce players like Shein and Temu, which compete with Walmart and Amazon, might face substantial operational challenges under the stricter regulations.

These policy shifts come at a pivotal moment, just weeks before the January 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Featured Image courtesy of Sisipho Skweyiya/REUTERS

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31951/mexico-imposes-new-tariffs-that-could-affect-e-tailers-like-shein-and-temu/