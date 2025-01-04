DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Decline in Crypto Theft: December Sees Lowest Losses of 2024

ByDayne Lee

Jan 4, 2025

Decline in Crypto Theft: December Sees Lowest Losses of 2024

In the closing month of 2024, the digital asset community witnessed a significant reduction in financial losses due to scams, exploits, and hacks. December registered the lowest amount stolen all year, marking a hopeful trend of diminishing cybercrimes in the crypto space.

Monthly Breakdown of Losses

Blockchain security firm CertiK reported that December saw a total of $28.6 million lost to various malicious activities, a noticeable drop from $63.8 million in November and $115.8 million in October. Exploits continued to dominate these incidents, with attackers pilfering $26.7 million in December alone.

The most significant theft occurred on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform GemPad, where an attacker exploited a smart contract vulnerability to steal $2.1 million. Another major incident involved the DeFi project FEG, where a hacker manipulated the token bridge to illicitly withdraw $1 million worth of FEG tokens.

CertiK’s detailed analysis pinpointed the primary vulnerability in FEG’s incident as an error in the crosschain message verification process, which the hacker exploited to execute unauthorized withdrawals.

Similarly, blockchain security firm PeckShield reported a total of $24.7 million lost in December, a 71% decrease from the previous month. The firm documented over 25 hacks, with the most significant being the exploit of LastPass users on December 16 and 17, resulting in a $12.3 million loss, according to onchain data analyzed by Web3 security expert Zachxbt.

This decline in December contrasts starkly with the previous years’ figures, where 2024 saw $2.3 billion stolen across 165 incidents, a 40% increase from 2023. However, it still represents a 37% decrease from the $3.78 billion stolen in 2022. Cyvers, in their 2024 Web3 Security Report, attributed the rise in 2024 primarily to breaches in access control systems, especially in centralized exchanges and custodial services.

What The Author Thinks

The recent downturn in crypto thefts in December 2024 brings a glimmer of hope to an industry often marred by high-profile security breaches. This trend highlights the increasing efficacy of enhanced security measures and more robust regulatory frameworks being implemented across the sector. As we venture into 2025, the crypto community must continue to prioritize advancements in security technologies and foster a culture of vigilance and resilience. By doing so, we can aspire to not only sustain but accelerate this positive trend, ensuring a safer environment for investors and users alike.

Featured image credit: Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31970/decline-in-crypto-theft-december-sees-lowest-losses-of-2024/

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Mexico Imposes New Tariffs That Could Affect E-Tailers Like Shein and Temu
Jan 4, 2025 Hilary Ong
Kia Recalls 23,000 EV9s After Seat Bolt Error by Assembly Worker
Jan 4, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
U.S. Crypto Executives Anticipate Clearer Regulations Under New Administration
Jan 4, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801