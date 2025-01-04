Nick Clegg Steps Down from Meta After Seven Years

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs and a prominent voice in shaping the company’s policies, has announced his departure after seven years. Clegg shared the news on X and Threads, expressing that “this is the right time for me to move on” from his role at the social media giant.

Clegg joined Meta in 2018, transitioning from his career as the United Kingdom’s deputy prime minister to tackle challenges in tech policy during a tumultuous period for the company, then known as Facebook. His tenure included navigating the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and addressing rising scrutiny over tech companies’ societal impacts. In 2022, he was promoted to President of Global Affairs, reporting directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Kaplan to Lead Meta’s Policy Team

Joel Kaplan, a veteran policy executive and former White House aide under President George W. Bush, will succeed Clegg. As noted by Semafor, Kaplan’s deep ties to Republican circles make him well-suited to lead Meta’s policy team at a time when the company is aligning itself with the incoming Trump administration.

This leadership change comes just weeks before Trump assumes office. Meta, along with other tech companies, has been working to strengthen ties with the incoming administration. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg personally met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November, and in December, donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Meanwhile, other tech leaders, including Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple, have also met with the president-elect.

Kaplan’s promotion signals Meta’s intent to address past criticism from conservatives. The company faced allegations of political bias, particularly after suspending Trump’s accounts following the January 6 Capitol events. Recent actions, such as reinstating Trump’s accounts and removing certain restrictions on COVID-19 content, underscore Meta’s efforts to balance its political standing.

Clegg’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for Meta’s policy team. His legacy includes navigating an era of intense societal and regulatory pressures on the tech sector, with a focus on bridging the gap between Silicon Valley and global policymakers.

