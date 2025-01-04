DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

China Proposes Export Curbs on Key Battery and Mineral Technologies

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 4, 2025

China Proposes Export Curbs on Key Battery and Mineral Technologies

China’s Ministry of Commerce has unveiled a proposal to tighten export restrictions on key technologies for processing critical minerals like lithium and gallium, essential in battery production. The announcement, detailed in a document released Thursday, highlights Beijing’s focus on maintaining its global dominance in the critical minerals supply chain.

If adopted, the measures would represent a continuation of China’s efforts to limit the export of technologies tied to its strategic resources. The timing of the proposal is notable, coinciding with the anticipated inauguration of Donald Trump for a second presidential term, during which tariffs and trade restrictions targeting China are expected to feature prominently in U.S. policy.

Industry experts have weighed in on the potential impact. Adam Webb, head of battery raw materials at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, emphasized the strategic implications, noting that China currently processes 70% of the global lithium supply. “These proposed measures aim to preserve China’s market share and secure domestic supply chains for EV battery production,” Webb explained. However, he warned that Western lithium producers relying on Chinese technology could face significant hurdles if stringent restrictions are enacted.

The proposed changes extend beyond lithium, potentially affecting technologies used in gallium extraction and production. Restrictions on these could also hinder the global ambitions of Chinese battery giants like CATL, Gotion, and EVE Energy. These companies have been at the forefront of China’s push to dominate the electric vehicle battery sector, and export limits may complicate their overseas expansion plans.

While the new rules remain open for public feedback until February 1, the timeline for their potential implementation has not been disclosed. Observers are closely watching how these developments might reshape the international critical minerals landscape and influence trade dynamics in the EV battery supply chain.

Author’s Opinion

China’s proposed export restrictions on critical mineral technologies reflect a calculated move to solidify its dominance in the global supply chain while safeguarding its domestic EV battery industry. While such measures bolster China’s strategic position, they risk intensifying trade tensions and complicating global efforts to diversify supply chains. The ripple effects could push Western producers to innovate or seek alternative sources, potentially reshaping the industry landscape.

Featured image courtesy of Market Index

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/32012/china-proposes-export-curbs-on-key-battery-and-mineral-technologies/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Celsius Challenges Court’s Rejection of $444M Claim in FTX Litigation
Jan 4, 2025 Dayne Lee
Nick Clegg Steps Down from Meta After Seven Years
Jan 4, 2025 Hilary Ong
Binance Achieves 21st International Crypto License with Brazilian Authorization
Jan 4, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801