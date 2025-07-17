EARLY CAPITAL RETURN FROM LUHRS MARRIOTT HIGHLIGHTS STRENGTH OF GREEN CARD FUND–HANSJI PARTNERSHIP

Green Card Fund (“GCF”), a premier EB-5 Regional Center operator, and Hansji Corporation, the visionary sponsor behind the Luhrs Marriott dual-branded hotel in downtown Phoenix, today celebrated an early return of capital to EB-5 investors in the project.

This milestone was enabled by a forward-thinking reserve mechanism embedded in the original investment structure, coupled with a recent agreement that solidifies a clear, predictable path to complete repayment of all EB-5 funds. The achievement reflects the project’s robust performance and the teams’ ability to navigate evolving EB-5 program dynamics while prioritizing investor interests.

“From day one, we crafted a structure that safeguarded investors while allowing the project to thrive,” said Kyle Walker, GCF Co-Founder and CEO. “Our enduring partnership with Hansji empowered us to adapt swiftly to industry shifts, delivering returns ahead of expectations. This is the power of partnering with sponsors who share our commitment to excellence and integrity.”

Opened in 2017, the Courtyard/Residence Inn at Luhrs City Center has delivered exceptional results, including:

A perfect 100% approval rate for the project conditions, granting permanent U.S. residency to investor families;

Strong operational success and substantial asset growth; and

A catalytic role in revitalizing downtown Phoenix through thousands of jobs created and boosting economic activity.

“Early capital returns like this affirm our dedication to all stakeholders,” said Rajan Hansji, CEO of Hansji Corporation. “Green Card Fund’s expertise and collaborative spirit have been invaluable, and we’re eager to channel this success into our future hospitality projects that transform communities.”

Setting the Standard for EB-5 Excellence

The Luhrs project’s triumph illustrates how GCF and Hansji excel at designing investments that meet stringent immigration goals, generate economic impact, and ensure timely capital returns. As GCF raises fresh EB-5 capital for upcoming Hansji-led projects, this proven model—anchored in disciplined reserves and aligned partnerships—instills confidence in a landscape where reliability matters most.

“This embodies the true promise of EB-5,” added Girish Patel, GCF Co-Founder and Principal. “Investors gain residency and financial rewards, sponsors unlock growth opportunities, and American communities flourish. We are honored to lead by example and expand this winning formula with Hansji.”