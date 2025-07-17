Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc. Introduces South Africa’s First Fully Mobile Mammography Service

East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa – Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc., a pioneering healthcare company founded by Dr. Anith Chacko in 2023, introduced South Africa’s first fully mobile mammography service. This groundbreaking service is designed to address the significant barriers to breast cancer detection faced by women in underserved and rural communities, especially in regions where access to quality healthcare is limited.

Radhiant’s mobile units are equipped with state-of-the-art 3D mammography technology, ensuring accurate screenings even in dense breast tissue. The mobile nature of the service allows the company to reach areas where traditional healthcare infrastructure is often unavailable or difficult to access. Dr. Chacko’s mission is clear: to provide high-quality preventative care to women across South Africa, focusing on convenience, accuracy, and early detection.

“We are committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent women from accessing breast cancer screening, particularly in rural areas where these services are often unavailable,” says Dr. Chacko, Founder and CEO of Radhiant. “Our mobile mammography units allow us to bring life-saving screenings directly to the communities that need them most.”

A Revolutionary Approach to Early Detection

The mobile mammography service offered by Radhiant is not only a significant leap forward in healthcare delivery but also a solution to longstanding challenges in South Africa’s healthcare system. Many women, especially those in lower-income and rural areas, face logistical, financial, and psychological obstacles that prevent them from accessing essential breast cancer screenings. By bringing these services directly to women’s workplaces and communities, Radhiant is making early detection more accessible than ever before.

“The technology we use, particularly 3D mammography with tomosynthesis, provides greater accuracy compared to traditional 2D systems, especially for women with dense breast tissue,” explains Dr. Chacko. “This ensures that we can detect breast cancer earlier, leading to better outcomes for our patients.”

The mobile units are designed to operate independently of local infrastructure, allowing Radhiant to offer screening services in even the most remote regions. Additionally, the company has integrated advanced telecommunications technology into its operations, ensuring that the imaging, reporting, and communication processes are seamless and efficient.

Radhiant’s commitment to patient empowerment is evident in the company’s development of a patient-facing mobile app. This app will allow women to easily book appointments, access their reports, and manage reimbursements, putting control of their healthcare directly in their hands.

Addressing the Need for Access to Care

Dr. Chacko’s vision for Radhiant was born out of a personal and professional recognition of the deep inequities in South Africa’s healthcare system. As a radiologist, Dr. Chacko saw firsthand how geography and income often determine whether a woman can access a life-saving mammogram. “I’ve seen far too many women waiting until they have advanced symptoms to seek care,” he recalls. “Early screening can save lives, but access to that screening is still a major issue for many South African women.”

With a focus on providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality care, Radhiant’s mobile units are able to operate in rural and underserved communities, where private radiology practices are scarce. According to Dr. Chacko, the initiative is a response to the stark reality that, in regions like the Border-Kei, with a population of over seven million, there are only four private radiology practices. “We’re changing that by bringing healthcare directly to the people who need it the most,” he says.

Key Milestones and Strategic Growth

Since its launch, Radhiant has achieved significant milestones, including serving over 10,000 women across more than 300 locations in South Africa. Key partnerships with medical aids, national employers, and corporate organizations like BankMed, MedShield, and Medicross South Africa have further validated Radhiant’s service offering. These partnerships allow the company to reach an even wider audience and extend its impact on breast cancer prevention.

“Our goal is to reach 50,000 women annually within the next three years,” Dr. Chacko says. “The response from both individuals and organizations has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s clear that this model is exactly what the country needs.”

Radhiant’s approach goes beyond simply providing screenings; it’s about building trust and ensuring that every woman feels comfortable, safe, and respected during her screening. “Patient experience is at the core of everything we do,” says Dr. Chacko.

The Future: Expansion, Innovation, and Long-Term Vision

Looking ahead, Radhiant has ambitious plans to expand its fleet of mobile mammography units and reach even more women across South Africa. In addition, the company is exploring AI-assisted diagnostics and the integration of other women’s health services into its mobile platform.

“We’re currently in discussions with several large insurers to become their designated service provider, which will streamline reimbursements and further increase access to our services,” Dr. Chacko shares. “We’re also developing a mobile app that will serve as a patient portal, empowering women to manage their healthcare journey with greater control.”

Radhiant’s long-term vision includes exploring new ways to expand the scope of women’s health services, with the goal of transforming healthcare delivery not just in South Africa but across the continent. “Our mission is to normalize preventative care and ensure that every woman, regardless of her income or where she lives, has access to the screenings that could save her life,” Dr. Chacko concludes.

Radhiant Named Best Mobile Mammography Service of 2025

Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc. has been recognized as the “Best Mobile Mammography Service in South Africa of 2025.” The award has been announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com, acknowledging the company’s dedication to innovation, accessibility, and excellence in breast cancer screening services across underserved communities.

About Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc.

Founded in 2023 by Dr. Anith Chacko, Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc. is South Africa’s first fully mobile mammography service. Based in East London, Eastern Cape, the company is committed to providing accessible, high-quality breast cancer screening to women across South Africa, particularly in underserved and rural communities. By utilizing advanced technology and a patient-centered approach, Radhiant is changing the way healthcare is delivered in South Africa, focusing on early detection and prevention.

The Radhiant Foundation: Supporting Women’s Health

In addition to its mobile mammography services, Radhiant is committed to making a broader impact on women’s health through the Radhiant Foundation. The Foundation focuses on improving access to life-saving screening services for women in underserved regions of South Africa. Donations to the Radhiant Foundation are crucial in helping extend these essential services to more communities, creating a brighter future for women’s health across the country.

To learn more or to donate to the Radhiant Foundation, please visit https://radhiant.foundation.

Media Contact:

Anith Chacko

MBBCh (Wits), FC Rad Diag (SA), PhD (Bristol)

Founder & CEO

Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging SA Inc.

Email: anith@radhiant.com

Website: https://rdisa.co.za

LinkedIn: Dr. Anith Chacko

LinkedIn (Company): Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging

Facebook: Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging

Instagram: radhiant_diagnostic_imaging