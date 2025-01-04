Celsius Challenges Court’s Rejection of $444M Claim in FTX Litigation

The defunct cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius has initiated an appeal against a judicial order that rejected its substantial financial claims in its bankruptcy proceedings. This move follows Judge John T. Dorsey’s dismissal of Celsius’s allegations against FTX, including claims of disparagement and preferential financial treatments that allegedly exacerbated Celsius’s financial demise.

In the intricate legal battle, Celsius originally demanded $2 billion for alleged harm caused by “disparaging statements” from FTX officials, which purportedly undermined Celsius’s stability. This claim was later adjusted to focus on $444 million related to “preferential transfers” — transactions that allegedly favored certain creditors over others.

Judge Dorsey ruled in December that Celsius’s initial filings, which briefly mentioned investigations into potential claims, failed to meet the necessary legal standards to sustain those claims. Consequently, both the original and revised claims were dismissed.

Details of the Appeal

On December 31, Celsius’s litigation administrator, Mohsin Meghji, submitted a notice of appeal against this decision. The appeal disputes the court’s interpretation of the sufficiency of Celsius’s original filings and argues that these initial claims should have adequately informed the debtors of the impending legal actions, serving as protective claims under bankruptcy regulations.

Sunil Kavuri, a creditor activist linked to FTX, highlighted the timeline and nature of the claims, noting the strategic adjustments made by Celsius post the initial filing deadline.

The court’s previous ruling emphasized procedural deficiencies in Celsius’s approach, particularly its failure to formally request an amendment to its claims and the potential prejudice such adjustments could pose to FTX’s ongoing reorganization efforts.

Amidst these legal entanglements, Celsius has managed significant repayments to its creditors, reportedly returning about $2.53 billion to some 250,000 creditors, covering roughly 84% of the owed assets. An additional $127 million was poised for distribution from its litigation recovery account by late November.

Despite these repayments, the value of Celsius’s native token (CEL) has experienced volatile fluctuations. After a sharp increase to $0.56 in September following the large-scale repayments, CEL’s value plummeted, underscoring the persistent financial volatility and market sensitivity to ongoing legal and operational developments within the firm.

What The Author Thinks The ongoing legal battle between Celsius and FTX highlights a critical aspect of bankruptcy proceedings in the crypto industry: the challenge of navigating complex claims amid evolving regulatory and market landscapes. This case underscores the need for clear regulatory frameworks and robust legal strategies when dealing with high-stake financial disputes in the rapidly changing crypto domain. As Celsius continues to contest the court’s decisions, the outcome of this appeal could set significant precedents for how similar cases are handled in the future, potentially reshaping the interplay between legal accountability and financial recovery in the cryptocurrency industry.

