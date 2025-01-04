DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple Settles Siri Privacy Lawsuit for $95 Million

ByHilary Ong

Jan 4, 2025

Apple Settles Siri Privacy Lawsuit for $95 Million

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that its Siri voice assistant inadvertently recorded private conversations.

The settlement, which requires approval from US District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, would compensate affected users with up to $20 per Siri-enabled device. The lawsuit highlights concerns over privacy issues with voice assistants and how companies handle sensitive data.

The settlement applies to a specific group of US-based users who owned or purchased Siri-enabled devices—such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod touches, or Apple TVs—between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024. To qualify for compensation, users must swear under oath that Siri accidentally activated during a private or confidential conversation. Payouts will depend on the number of people who file claims, which could reduce the $20 maximum cap per device. Eligible users can claim compensation for up to five devices.

How Siri Recordings Sparked the Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed after a 2019 report by The Guardian revealed that Apple contractors routinely overheard sensitive information while reviewing Siri recordings for quality control. These recordings, sometimes triggered accidentally, reportedly included confidential medical discussions, drug transactions, and even intimate moments. A whistleblower noted that seemingly innocuous sounds, like a zipper, could trigger Siri.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that Siri recordings led to targeted advertisements for topics they had discussed privately, such as surgical treatments or specific products like Nike Air Jordans and Olive Garden.

Following the report, Apple faced significant backlash. The company apologized and suspended its program for analyzing Siri recordings. Apple later implemented stricter privacy protocols, including restricting reviews of Siri recordings to its employees, deleting accidentally captured audio, and requiring users to opt in to sharing their Siri data. Hundreds of contractors were reportedly let go as part of these changes.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Apple agreed to the settlement as part of the legal process. The $95 million payout represents about nine hours of profit for the company, according to Reuters. Details about how users can join the settlement class or file claims have yet to be disclosed.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against Google and Amazon, which also used contractors to review voice data.

Apple’s settlement raises an important question about the balance between user privacy and corporate accountability. While $95 million is a small fraction of Apple’s revenue, it signals the weight of privacy concerns in a world increasingly reliant on voice assistants.

Featured Image courtesy of Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31986/apple-settles-siri-privacy-lawsuit-for-95m/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Celsius Challenges Court’s Rejection of $444M Claim in FTX Litigation
Jan 4, 2025 Dayne Lee
China Proposes Export Curbs on Key Battery and Mineral Technologies
Jan 4, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Nick Clegg Steps Down from Meta After Seven Years
Jan 4, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801