DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

China’s Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Plans to Hong Kong

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 6, 2025

China’s Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Plans to Hong Kong

China’s Pony.ai is preparing to introduce its robotaxi services in Hong Kong, signaling another step in the autonomous vehicle race. The Guangzhou-based firm will join Baidu, which recently gained approval for driverless taxi trials in the city. Pony.ai aims to begin with services for airport staff at Hong Kong International Airport, eventually expanding to other urban areas. The company has not disclosed a launch timeline.

Baidu, a major player in China’s artificial intelligence sector, received approval from the Hong Kong government in November to conduct autonomous taxi trials in North Lantau. This positions both companies in a growing competition to establish driverless transport services in the region.

Pony.ai, already licensed for robotaxi operations in key Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, has broader global ambitions. The company is exploring autonomous driving deployments in South Korea, Luxembourg, the Middle East, and additional markets. This international focus reflects the growing demand for autonomous technology beyond China.

As Hong Kong emerges as a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, the entry of these tech giants highlights the city’s potential as a hub for innovative transport solutions.

Featured image courtesy of Caixin Global

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32112/chinas-pony-ai-expands-robotaxi-plans-to-hong-kong/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

YouTuber Legal Eagle Sues PayPal Over Honey Extension’s Affiliate Practices
Jan 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
WhistlinDiesel Launches 2nd Cybertruck vs. F-150 Durability Test Video
Jan 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Cosidream launches new mattresses BambooBreez and Snowflake
Jan 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801