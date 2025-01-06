China’s Pony.ai Expands Robotaxi Plans to Hong Kong

China’s Pony.ai is preparing to introduce its robotaxi services in Hong Kong, signaling another step in the autonomous vehicle race. The Guangzhou-based firm will join Baidu, which recently gained approval for driverless taxi trials in the city. Pony.ai aims to begin with services for airport staff at Hong Kong International Airport, eventually expanding to other urban areas. The company has not disclosed a launch timeline.

Baidu, a major player in China’s artificial intelligence sector, received approval from the Hong Kong government in November to conduct autonomous taxi trials in North Lantau. This positions both companies in a growing competition to establish driverless transport services in the region.

Pony.ai, already licensed for robotaxi operations in key Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, has broader global ambitions. The company is exploring autonomous driving deployments in South Korea, Luxembourg, the Middle East, and additional markets. This international focus reflects the growing demand for autonomous technology beyond China.

As Hong Kong emerges as a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, the entry of these tech giants highlights the city’s potential as a hub for innovative transport solutions.

