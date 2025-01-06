Biden Criticizes Trump’s Plan to End U.S. Birthright Citizenship

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed strong opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship in the U.S., calling it “awful.” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden also discussed the smooth transition to Trump’s government, although he noted internal challenges within Trump’s team that could complicate the handover.

Ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, Biden was asked if he still saw Trump as a threat to democracy. Biden responded, affirming that Trump’s actions during and after the Capitol riot represented a “genuine threat to democracy.” He emphasized that the events of Jan. 6 should not be forgotten or rewritten, underscoring the need for accountability.

Biden also highlighted white supremacy as a significant threat to the U.S., contrasting it with the nation’s strength rooted in its multiculturalism. “We are the most extensive multicultural nation in the world. It’s the reason why we’re so strong,” Biden said, reinforcing his belief in the importance of embracing diversity.

Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Proposal

Trump recently announced plans to end birthright citizenship by executive order, targeting the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of citizenship to anyone born in the U.S. Biden criticized this move, questioning the logic behind altering such a fundamental constitutional right, saying, “What’s going on?”

Biden also criticized Trump for opposing a bipartisan immigration bill Biden supported, which aimed to balance border enforcement with reform. He dismissed Trump’s actions as “ridiculous,” emphasizing the need for cooperation on immigration reform.

Trump used immigration as a key issue in the 2024 election, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris. His rhetoric resonated with his base, focusing on stricter immigration measures, contrasting sharply with Biden’s approach of balancing enforcement with compassion.

What The Author Thinks The debate over birthright citizenship and immigration will continue to shape U.S. politics. With Trump’s focus on stricter immigration policies and Biden’s more balanced approach, this issue will remain central to future political discussions and decisions.

