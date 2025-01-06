Chinese Hack Expands to More US Telecoms, Report Finds

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal has uncovered a broader scope of Chinese cyberattacks targeting U.S. telecommunications networks than previously disclosed. The breaches, attributed to the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage group, compromised systems at several firms, including Charter Communications, Consolidated Communications, and Windstream. This development adds to earlier reports of intrusions at AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies, and T-Mobile.

Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in unpatched Fortinet security devices and large network routers manufactured by Cisco Systems, further demonstrating the technical sophistication of the attacks. The breaches extended beyond the theft of data to grant hackers the potential capability to disrupt critical infrastructure, including ports and power grids. According to the report, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed telecom and tech executives on the issue during a secret White House meeting in late 2023.

Companies Respond to Cyber Threats

The companies involved have offered varying levels of reassurance. Lumen Technologies confirmed it no longer detects malicious activity in its network and reported no customer data breaches. T-Mobile stated it thwarted recent infiltration attempts, preventing sensitive customer information from being accessed. Verizon acknowledged targeted attacks on high-profile government and political customers, all of whom have been notified. Vandana Venkatesh, Verizon’s chief legal officer, assured that the company has “contained the activities associated with this particular incident.”

AT&T and Verizon also emphasized that their U.S. networks are now secure, following collaboration with law enforcement and government officials. Meanwhile, Charter Communications, Consolidated Communications, and Windstream have not publicly commented on the breaches.

Escalating Concerns and Denial from China

The scope of these attacks has raised alarms among U.S. officials and cybersecurity experts. Salt Typhoon’s operations reportedly targeted individuals affiliated with both Democratic and Republican political campaigns, highlighting the group’s potential influence on sensitive areas of governance. Despite the mounting evidence, China has denied the allegations, accusing the United States of spreading disinformation.

Cisco Systems and Fortinet, whose devices were exploited in the attacks, declined to comment on the findings. The escalating nature of these breaches has left many questioning when telecom companies and the U.S. government can provide sufficient assurances about the security of critical infrastructure and communications networks.

Ongoing Vigilance Required

As telecom companies reinforce their defenses, the Salt Typhoon operation underscores the persistent and evolving nature of cyber threats. The need for comprehensive cybersecurity measures and international cooperation remains critical to mitigating risks to national security and public trust.

Author’s Opinion The revelations of expanded Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. telecom networks highlight a sobering reality: critical infrastructure remains a prime target in the escalating cyber cold war. While companies like Verizon and T-Mobile have taken steps to contain these threats, the repeated breaches suggest a systemic vulnerability that demands more robust, coordinated defenses. Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s an urgent national priority requiring public-private collaboration to safeguard both sensitive data and the systems that power everyday life.

