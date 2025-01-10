DMR News

Trump Weighs National Emergency to Unveil Expansive Tariff Plan

ByDayne Lee

Jan 10, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating a bold move to declare a national economic emergency as a strategy to launch his sweeping tariff program. This potential action could enable him to employ the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to oversee imports, bypassing the need for congressional approval. While a final decision is yet to be confirmed, sources familiar with the matter shared with CNN that this approach is actively under consideration.

The implications of this possible declaration have already reverberated through financial markets. Stock futures weakened on Wednesday morning following CNN’s report, signaling investor apprehension. Conversely, the U.S. dollar experienced a gain in value against most other currencies, reflecting market reactions to the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s economic strategies.

Trump’s proposed tariff plan was a central theme of his campaign for the White House. He has pledged to impose a 10% hike on tariffs for Chinese imports and implement 25% fees on products from Canada and Mexico. Throughout his campaign, he frequently advocated for substantial tariffs, at times suggesting fees of 60% or more on Chinese goods.

While the prospect of declaring a national emergency is one avenue under consideration, Trump’s team is also exploring alternative legal justifications to support his tariff agenda. They are evaluating specific sections of U.S. trade law that might provide a basis for implementing these measures. Reports from The Washington Post on Monday suggested that Trump might narrow the focus of his tariffs, an approach that appears favorable to Wall Street.

The Trump transition team has not yet responded to CNBC’s request for comment on these developments. The potential use of IEEPA would grant Trump significant authority to shape and execute his tariff program without the usual legislative hurdles.

Author’s Opinion

The consideration by President-elect Donald Trump to declare a national economic emergency to enforce sweeping tariffs represents a drastic shift in U.S. economic policy that could have far-reaching effects. Such a move, while demonstrating a decisive approach to fulfilling campaign promises, introduces significant uncertainty in global markets and could potentially ignite trade wars with major trading partners. The potential repercussions on international trade relationships and economic stability worldwide are profound. Employing the IEEPA might expedite Trump’s agenda but at the risk of isolating the U.S. economically and diplomatically at a time when global cooperation is increasingly crucial.

