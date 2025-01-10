Microsoft Faces Pushback Over PR16 Rollout: Users Demand Return to Previous Image Model

Microsoft recently faced criticism over the release of PR16, the latest version of OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model, designed to enhance the Bing Image Creator. Released over a week ago, PR16 promised users faster and higher-quality image generation. However, users have reported dissatisfaction with the new model, describing the images as less realistic and “lifeless.” In response to the backlash, Microsoft announced it would roll back to the previous model until issues with PR16 could be addressed.

User Feedback and Concerns

PR16 was intended to produce images “twice as fast” and with “higher quality” than its predecessor. Despite these promises, many users have criticized the results. Descriptions of PR16-generated images as “sucks” and “weirdly cartoonish” have circulated widely, with Mayank Parmar noting a lack of detail and polish. Jordi Ribas, head of search at Microsoft, stated that Microsoft’s benchmarking found PR16’s quality to be “a bit better on average” compared to the previous model. However, this assertion has been met with skepticism by many users who argue that the new model is objectively worse.

“The DALL-E we used to love is gone forever,” – a Redditor

The rollout of PR16 has not been smooth, with complaints mirroring those faced by Google’s Gemini AI chatbot, which also struggled with historical inaccuracies in image creation. Users have noted similar issues with PR16, expressing their frustration on social media platforms. Some have even opted to switch to other tools, with one user remarking:

“I’m using ChatGPT now because Bing has become useless for me,” – another Redditor

Amidst these challenges, Jordi Ribas acknowledged the slow deployment process of PR16:

“The deployment process is very slow unfortunately. It started over a week ago and will take 2-3 more weeks to get to 100%” – Jordi Ribas, head of search at Microsoft

Despite these assurances, user dissatisfaction remains high. Microsoft has decided to restore the previous Bing Image Creator model temporarily while it works on resolving the issues plaguing PR16.

What The Author Thinks Microsoft’s rollout of PR16 highlights the challenges inherent in AI development, where ambitious technological advancements can sometimes fall short of user expectations. This episode underscores the importance of balancing innovation with reliability, as user experience directly impacts the perception of technological efficacy. The decision to revert to the previous model is prudent, reflecting Microsoft’s commitment to quality and user satisfaction. It also serves as a reminder that in the fast-evolving field of AI, continuous improvement and responsiveness to feedback are crucial for maintaining trust and relevance.

