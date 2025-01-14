Recently, Iryna Shoturma, the well-known food blogger behind the well-liked Yummy Food Blog, was honored to visit Klaw Restaurant, one of Miami’s top dining establishments. Iryna, well-known for her perceptive reviews and enthusiasm for finding the best restaurants, went to Klaw to sample its renowned menu and distinctive selection.

Iryna Shoturma is the creator of the Yummy Food Blog, where she reviews the best restaurants and shares her culinary adventures. She is traveling to Klaw as part of her continuous quest to find the greatest restaurants in the world.

A Visit Worth Noting

Klaw Restaurant has become an icon in Miami’s vibrant dining scene. Located in the Edgewater district, Klaw is famous for its great steak and seafood, including its Arctic waters king crab. So much so that Klaw has now received Miami’s accolades for being the most romantic restaurant of 2023.

Iryna Shoturma had the chance to taste Klaw’s amazing culinary experience for herself. Iryna says the restaurant offers a high-end dining experience with premium ingredients and great cooking techniques.

Emphasizing Excellence

Various premium cuts and seafood are featured on Klaw’s menu, focusing on house-dried prime steaks and seafood that is sourced sustainably. Dishes like the exquisitely marbled Tajima Wagyu, cooked to perfection over an open flame, and East Coast oysters with leche de tigre are available for guests to enjoy.

The King Crab at Klaw is swum in a unique aquarium to ensure freshness for a tasting experience that Iryna enjoyed. This dish, a standout on the menu, exemplifies what Klaw is doing right with sustainability and excellence in mind.

Industry Recognition

Klaw’s dedication to quality has not gone unrewarded. Local and international culinary communities have appreciated the restaurant. Its inclusion in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants and recognition as one of the best dining spots indicates this is a must-visit for foodies.

About Klaw Restaurant

The elegant dining setting of Klaw Restaurant features breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. The restaurant’s inventive menu perfectly complements its chic, nautical-inspired design. Klaw, specializing in fine steaks and seafood, keeps drawing locals and tourists looking for a remarkable dining experience.

