Gyroor: Redefining Smart Travel and Mobility at CES 2025

At the heart of CES 2025, Gyroor inc. is capturing attention with a stunning showcase of futuristic smart travel solutions that blend style, technology, and convenience. With a reputation for pushing boundaries, Gyroor’s booth has quickly become a must-visit destination, drawing crowds with its bold product reveals and engaging demonstrations.

World’s First E-Suitcase for Kids: The GNU E-Suitcase

In a world-first innovation, Gyroor unveiled the GNU E-Suitcase for Kids, a fun, tech-enhanced travel companion designed to make journeys enjoyable for young travelers.

Key Features:

Bionic design elements, luminous wheels, and flashing eyes, making it an engaging, playful, and dynamic travel partner.

Equipped with a lithium battery, the GNU E-Suitcase offers superior safety and stability, ensuring maximum protection for children.

Detachable batteries double as power banks, while specially designed rear wheels provide enhanced stability and smooth maneuverability.

Glide operation ensures effortless control, delivering a smooth, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience for children.

The GNU E-Suitcase aims to turn travel into an exciting adventure for children, combining entertainment and smart mobility in one innovative product.

Cybercase-Inspired E-Suitcase: Futuristic Design Meets Functionality

For tech enthusiasts with a taste for bold design, Gyroor introduced a Cybercase-Style E-Suitcase.

Key Features:

Rugged, geometric design inspired by Tesla’s Cybercase

Durable materials for different environments

Smart navigation system with hands-free autonomous movement

The Cybercase-style E-suitcase delivers a powerful blend of futuristic aesthetics and cutting-edge functionality for modern travelers.

Innovating Beyond: Rideable Scooters with Seats and Pet-Friendly Travel Solutions

Gyroor’s pioneering spirit goes beyond smart luggage. The company leads the market with its innovative Rideable Scooters with Seats, revolutionizing urban commuting by combining comfort, convenience, and portability.

In response to a growing demand for pet-friendly solutions, Gyroor has developed the C1S series, a smart travel line tailored for pet owners:

C1S: Designed with features for small- to medium-sized pets

C1promax: A spacious, durable option built specifically for large dogs

Both models offer pet-safe materials, and enhanced safety features, making travel effortless and comfortable for pets and owners alike.

About Gyroor

With over 10 years of expertise, Gyroor stands as a leading e-mobility company, committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that redefine modern travel.

Stay connected with Gyroor:

